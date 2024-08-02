Kenya community turning harmful hair extensions into carpets

Nature and EnvironmentKenyaKenya community turning harmful hair extensions into carpetsTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoNature and EnvironmentKenyaDesmond Tiro 02/08/2024February 8, 2024Synthetic hair extensions are an environmental hazard. Yet, for a community of women in rural Kisumu, this discarded hair is becoming a means to transform their fortunes. These women repurpose the waste by weaving it into carpets and doormats.https://p.dw.com/p/4auZ3Advertisement