Kenya: Anti-government protests kick off against tax hikes

45 minutes ago

Kenya's government closed schools in Nairobi and other areas as the capital braces for fresh anti-government protests. Churches and civil rights groups have urged the opposition to call off protests.

Supporters of Kenya's opposition react to tear gas as they participate in an anti-government protest
The protestors were met with volleys of tear gas by policeImage: THOMAS MUKOYA/REUTERS

Hundreds of protesters hurled rocks at police on Wednesday in Nairobi, as the opposition began three days of demonstrations against rising living costs and tax hikes.

Protesters burned tires in the Kibera neighborhood, often a critical place for stand-offs with security forces.

There have been reports of police firing teargas canisters at protesters around Nairobi.

Police have also arrested suspected protesters in Homa Bay in the west of the country, the Nation newspaper reported.

A riot police officer fires tear gas supporters of Kenya's opposition
At least 15 people were killed during the earlier protests this monthImage: THOMAS MUKOYA/REUTERS

Schools and shops were closed in the capital and other cities as opposition leader Raila Odinga vowed three straight days of protests against President William Ruto.

"We call on Kenyans to put on their old armor of courage and work to take their country before this dictatorship takes firm roots," the Azimio opposition alliance said.

Security forces deployed across Nairobi

The fresh anti-government protests in Kenya are happening despite the government warning it would not tolerate further unrest after earlier demonstrations turned violent.

National security agencies have deployed all available resources to maintain order, Interior Minister Kithure Kindiki said on Tuesday.

"Anyone planning to unleash violence on Kenyans is hereby warned to cease and desist," he said.

Riot police officers stand guard in an anti-government protest against the imposition of tax hikes by the government
The police erected checkpoints on roads leading to the State House, the official residence of the presidentImage: THOMAS MUKOYA/REUTERS

During earlier protests, police used live rounds and tear gas to disperse protesters, drawing criticism from civil society groups for what they call excessive use of force.

At least 15 people were killed and hundreds arrested in the first two rounds of protests.

​Why are Kenyans protesting?

This is the third time this month the opposition staged mass rallies against the government accusing it as illegitimate and responsible for the cost-of-living crisis.

Security forces are seen across Kenya
Churches and civil rights groups have called both parties to resolve their differences through dialogue and call of the protestsImage: THOMAS MUKOYA/REUTERS

Ruto, who was elected last August in part by pledging to help the poor, announced tax hikes last month. The price of basic commodities has also risen under his administration.

The government defended the move by saying that hikes are needed to deal with growing debt repayments and to fund job-creation initiatives.

ara/sms (AFP, Reuters)

Smoke in the distance from a fire at a Russian military base on Crimea
Live

Ukraine: Kyiv calls Crimea base fire 'successful operation'

Conflicts1 hour ago
