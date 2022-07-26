Kashmir opens first ecological village

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
A picturesque eco-tourism destination is offering visitors a place to unwind and pursue knowledge of the outdoors.
Despite expressing support for democratic reforms in Myanmar since the coup last year, India's actions appear to appease the military junta, say experts.
Given the tense relations between India and China, anything the Dalai Lama says or does in the region gains significance, say experts.
Heat waves are melting Himalayan glaciers on which hundreds of million people rely, flooding villages and leaving residents without drinking water. Climate change heats up Asia's highlands faster than other regions.
His family claims attempts to obtain more information about the status and well-being of 14-year-old Abdul Samad have so far been largely unsuccessful.
