Kashmir: Cross-border fire kills civilians and soldiers

India and Pakistan traded blame over the latest deadly clash in disputed Kashmir on Sunday, with at least 10 people being killed on both sides.

Col. Rajesh Kalia, a spokesman for the Indian army, accused Pakistani soldiers of firing "unprovoked" at an Indian border post, in what he called a violation of a 2003 cease-fire between the two countries.

The Pakistani military later issued a statement which said that Indian troops had committed "unprovoked cease-fire violations" that caused the deaths of five civilians and one soldier, while wounding several others.

Pakistan said that Indian troops had targeted civilians in the Jura, Shahkot, and Nousehri sectors, prompting their soldiers to return fire.

Hostilities flare amid India crackdown

The two neighbors have fought over the border region for decades, which is technically split between the nations. However, both countries claim it in its entirety. After several wars fought over Kashmir, India and Pakistan agreed to a delicate cease-fire deal that has been broken numerous times by sporadic cross-border shelling.

Recently, hostilities have once again flared as the nationalist government led by Indian Prime Minister Narenda Modi has clamped down on Kashmir. On August 5, the government stripped the region of its semi-autonomous status, interrupted communication and transport in and out of the region, imposed a curfew, and sent tens of thousands of additional troops to the area.

Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) promotes the idea that India should be an exclusively Hindu nation. The population of the India-administered Kashmir valley is 95% Muslim.

As tensions erupted on Sunday, protesters in the Pakistani capital of Islamabad marched through the city with a massive five-kilometer (three-mile) long Kashmiri flag as part of a solidarity march.

