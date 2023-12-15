Jury orders Giuliani to pay $148 million in defamation case

The former lawyer for Donald Trump had already been found guilty of defaming two former election workers in the US state of Georgia, claiming they were rigging the count. Jurors set the damages Rudy Giuliani must pay.

Rudy Giulani must pay a total of $148 million (around €135 million) in damages for defaming two former Georgia election workers, by falsely claiming that they helped rig the 2020 US presidential election in the state of Georgia against his client at the time, Donald Trump.

The jury in federal court in the capital found that Giuliani owed the workers, Wandrea "Shaye" Moss and her mother Ruby Freeman, roughly $73 million to compensate them for the reputational and emotional harm they suffered.

The remainder of the fund was to punish the former New York mayor for his conduct.

A federal judge had determined before the trial that Giuliani was liable for defamation, intentional infliction of emotional distress and civil conspiracy. The only question before the jury was what sums would be appropriate as damages.

Giuliani told reporters after the verdict that he would appeal, and said he believed the "absurdity" of the fine levied would help his chances.

"It will be reversed so quickly it will make your head spin, and the absurd number that just came in will help that actually," he said of Friday's decision.

'Defenseless' civil servants offered up 'to a virtual mob'

The verdict was reached after three days of emotional testimony, dominated by Moss and Freeman, who are Black, recounting the array of racist and sexist messages they received online after being "identified" by Giuliani.

"Mr. Giuliani thought he could get away with making Ruby and Shaye the face of election fraud because he thought they were ordinary and expendable," the workers' lawyer Michael Gottlieb said during his closing argument. "He has no right to offer defenseless civil servants up to a virtual mob in order to overturn an election."

Because of the system used to determine winners of US presidential elections, Trump and Giuliani's allegations of fraud in the vote count often focused on a few key states Trump needed to win to claim outright victory nationwide.

Georgia was one of these, and probably one Republicans particularly hoped to hold, given that they have only failed to win it twice in almost 40 years now, including 2020's defeat.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated...

msh/sms (AP, Reuters)