 Jordan: Two officials face trial over plot against king | News | DW | 13.06.2021

News

Jordan: Two officials face trial over plot against king

Sherif Hassan Zaid and Bassem Awadallah were arrested in early April over an alleged plot against King Abdullah. The pair will go on trial accused of agitating to destabilize the monarchy

Jordan's King Abdullah in a recent public appearance

Jordan's King Abdullah (right) in a recent public appearance

The trials of a distant relative of Jordan′s King Abdullah and his former royal court chief, accused of destabilizing the monarchy, will start next week in the Middle Eastern state, state media reported on Sunday.

Sherif Hassan Zaid and Bassem Awadallah were arrested in early April at the same as former heir to the throne, Prince Hamzah, was placed under house arrest.

Watch video 02:28

Jordan uncovers 'malicious plot' against kingdom

Hamza was under investigation for being part of an international plot against the monarchyuntil he pledged alliance to King Abdullah a few days later.

More to come...

