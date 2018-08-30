John McCain honored as champion of bipartisanship and traditional American values

John McCain's political record is that of a conservative Republican legislator with a lifetime rating of 60 percent by the conservative Heritage Foundation.

On domestic policy issues he voted for the massive tax cuts pushed for by President Donald Trump and the Republican Party. He supported limiting abortion rights and voted to defund Planned Parenthood, a group that provides abortions and other health services to women. And as a firm backer of the constitutional right to bear arms McCain was also a leading recipient of NRA dollars in Congress.

On foreign policy John McCain was a hawk who believed the US is destined to play a leadership role in the world. He was a staunch supporter of the Iraq War and other US military interventions. As head of the Senate's Armed Services Committee he fought continuously to increase the military's budget.

Foreign policy hawk

McCain was arguably also the fiercest opponent in Washington of Russian President Vladimir Putin. And he vehemently opposed the Iran nuclear deal hammered out after years of international negotiations.

With such a conservative political record, by traditional standards, why did the reverence for John McCain extend not only beyond party lines in Washington, but also across the Atlantic and the world?

Former President Barack Obama who defeated McCain in the 2008 presidential election may have expressed it best in his eulogy at Washington's National Cathedral on Saturday.

"He did understand that some principles transcend politics. That some values transcend party," he said about the long-time Arizona senator. He added that McCain "was a pretty conservative guy" with whom he disagreed on a whole range of issues. But noted Obama, "he never doubted that we were on the same team."

Put differently: McCain was a conservative politician with a clear moral compass, not an ideologue.

Watch video 00:39 Now live 00:39 mins. Obama pays tribute to John McCain at memorial service

"A decent man"

Or as one of the many people standing outside the National Cathedral said. "He was a decent man."

That characteristic led him not always, but repeatedly, and in crucial moments to buck his party's line and stand up for what he viewed was in the best interest of the country and its people. He did so most famously, and consequently, in one of his last and most crucial Senate appearances when he voted against President Trump and the GOP's plan to dismantle "Obamacare," President Obama's signature health care program.

He was also one of the most vocal critics of torture during the presidency of George W. Bush. Amid discussions in Washington on whether the so-called waterboarding of prisoners captured after the September 11 attacks amounted to torture, McCain, who was tortured during his time as a prisoner of war in Vietnam, said: "It is not a complicated procedure. It is torture."

His moral convictions, his earnest willingness to listen to others and try to reach a compromise, and his deep interest in global affairs also made him certainly the most-well known and probably also the most influential US legislator of the past decades.

John McCain: The life of a 'Maverick' Prisoner of war in Vietnam John McCain followed in the footsteps of his Navy family and served in the Vietnam War. He was captured and endured 5 1/2 years as a prisoner of war. He was severely tortured and held in solitary confinement. McCain returned home in 1973 and as a result of his injuries in captivity, would never be able to move his arms above his shoulders.

John McCain: The life of a 'Maverick' Three decades in Congress McCain was first elected as a Republican to the House of Representatives in 1983, serving the state of Arizona. He won a Senate bid in 1987, a seat he held until his death. McCain looked up to former President Ronald Reagan, and in his long career, he led Congress on issues of foreign policy and military affairs. Owing to his own experiences, he was outspoken in his support for US Veterans.

John McCain: The life of a 'Maverick' Barack Obama's presidential challenger McCain became the Republican nominee for president in 2008, running as the "maverick" he was known for. But after eight years of Bush, he could not overcome Barack Obama's campaign based on change. Obama said that despite their differences, they both "saw this country as a place where anything is possible – and citizenship as our patriotic obligation to ensure it forever remains that way."

John McCain: The life of a 'Maverick' Reaching across the aisle McCain was known for his willingness to work with members of the opposite party, particularly on the issue of immigration reform. In 2005, he cosponsored a bill with the late Democratic Senator Ted Kennedy that was the benchmark for future legislation. McCain pushed for a compromise that included securing US borders and providing a pathway to citizenship for undocumented immigrants.

John McCain: The life of a 'Maverick' McCain in the age of Trump McCain's last year in office was marked by his confrontation with President Donald Trump. One his last votes in the Senate was his thumbs down to save Obamacare, a stark rejection of Trump's efforts to gut the legislation. He was critical of Trump until the end, slamming his meeting with Putin in July as "one of the most disgraceful performances by an American president in recent memory." Author: Jenipher Camino Gonzalez



Strongest backer of transatlantic alliance

That holds particularly true for the transatlantic relationship of which McCain was the most tireless defender in Washington because he strongly believed it to be crucial for the leadership role he was convinced America and the West should play in the world.

That special relationship between Europe and the US is repeatedly being questioned if not openly attacked by President Trump, which was one of the reasons for Norbert Röttgen, the head of the foreign relations committee in Germany's parliament, the Bundestag, to travel to Washington to attend the funeral service honoring John McCain.

"McCain's death marks a break that has taken place", Röttgen told reporters in Washington prior to the service. "The transatlantic relationship as a Western alliance and community is not being practiced and perceived as a self-evident fact any longer at the highest political level in the US."

With the passing of John McCain, Röttgen who attended the memorial alongside Bundestag president Wolfgang Schäuble and German ambassador Emily Haber, added, the transatlantic partnership lost "one of its last Mohicans".

German Chancellor Angela Merkel had previously honored McCain as "one of the great political personalities of our time", calling him "a tireless fighter for a strong transatlantic alliance" whose "significance went well beyond his own country."

George W. Bush said McCain always stood with the little guy

Opponent of Trumpism

NATO Secretary General Anders Fogh Rasmussen, who also attended the service, had earlier proposed to honor McCain's decades of support for the alliance by naming its new headquarters after the late senator.

That McCain, especially since the election of Trump, increasingly seemed to become an almost larger than life figure, both domestically and internationally, probably stems partly from his biography and the way he dealt with his illness.

But a key part of it is owed to the fact that many in the US and around the world viewed him as a polar opposite of President Trump, who was not invited to the funeral service, and Trumpism. McCain's late role as one of the fiercest and most influential critics of Trump and his winner-takes-all view of the world was a constant theme of his memorial service — albeit without any direct mentioning of the current president.

Watch video 01:51 Now live 01:51 mins. Share John McCain dies Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/33mZJ US Senator John McCain dies at age 81

"The America of John McCain has no need to be made great again because America was always great," said his daughter Meghan McCain in poignant tribute to her late father at Washington's National Cathedral.

Both former presidents in their eulogies for the man they competed against for the presidency also alluded to their erstwhile rival's late role and stance.

"That's perhaps how we honor him best", Obama said about McCain. "By recognising that there are some things bigger than party, or ambition, or money, or fame, or power.”

"Perhaps above all, John detested the abuse of power. He could not abide bigots and swaggering despots. There was something deep inside him that made him stand up for the little guy, to speak for forgotten people in forgotten places", said Bush.

He added in his closing remarks: "If we're ever tempted to forget who we are, grow weary of our cause, John's voice will always come as a whisper over our shoulder: We are better than this. America is better than this."