John McAfee found dead in prison after Spanish court permits extradition

Anti-virus software entrepreneur John McAfee has been found dead in his prison cell in Spain from where he faced extradition to the US to answer charges of tax evasion.

McAfee was arrested at Barcelona airport last October trying to board a flight to Istanbul.

Since then, the British-born computer programmer had been held in custody in Brians 2 jail in Sant Esteve Sesrovires.

Prison officials said that the apparent cause of death was suicide.

A court decision issued earlier on Wednesday said the tech entrepreneur should be handed over to authorities in the United States.

But the final say rested with the Spanish government.

US prosecutors allege the 75-year-old failed to file tax returns for four years, despite earning millions from consulting work, speaking engagements, and crypto-currencies.

Since making millions with the antivirus software in the 1980s that still bears his name, McAfee reinvented himself as a self-proclaimed Bitcoin guru.

If he had been convicted, he would have faced up to 30 years in prison.

The Securities and Exchange Commission, the US financial regulator, had also brought civil charges against McAfee.

In a filing last October, it alleged he had raked in more than $23 million (€19 million) in undisclosed income.

