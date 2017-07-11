Joe Biden selects Kamala Harris as presidential running mate: reports

Joe Biden named California Senator Kamala Harris as his running mate on Tuesday. She is the first Black woman to ever run on a major presidential ticket in the US.

"I have the great honor to announce that I've picked Kamala Harris — a fearless fighter for the little guy, and one of the country’s finest public servants — as my running mate."

Harris, 55, was close with Biden's late son, Beau, who served as Delaware attorney general while she held the same post in California.

Biden's social media post continued: "Back when Kamala was Attorney General, she worked closely with Beau. I watched as they took on the big banks, lifted up working people, and protected women and kids from abuse. I was proud then, and I'm proud now to have her as my partner in this campaign."

Should Biden, 77, succeed in defeating President Donald Trump, Harris would become the United States' first female vice president.

