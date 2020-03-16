 Joe Biden denies sexual assault allegation | News | DW | 01.05.2020

News

Joe Biden denies sexual assault allegation

US presidential hopeful Joe Biden has addressed accusations of sexual assault that have dogged his campaign for months. A former staffer alleged that Biden sexually assaulted her while he was a senator.

Presumed Democratic US presidential candidate Joe Biden (picture-alliance/AP/P. Vernon)

US Democratic presumptive presidential candidate Joe Biden denied a former staffer’s accusation of sexual assault on Friday.

"It’s not true," the 77-year-old Biden said in a statement. "That never happened." The statement marks Biden’s first public response to the accusation of sexual assault made by former Senate staffer Tara Reade.

Biden said women should be listened to on allegations of abuse but "their stories should be subject to appropriate inquiry and scrutiny."

Biden is expected to appear on US morning television later to expand on the allegation which has caused harm to his presidential campaign.

More to follow…

ed/mm (AP, dpa)

