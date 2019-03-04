Japan prosecutors appeal Carlos Ghosn bail decision

A court in Japan on Tuesday unexpectedly granted conditional bail to former auto industry titan Carlos Ghosn, who has been charged with falsifying financial reports and breach of trust.

Under his bail terms, Ghosn is banned from leaving the country and must adhere to conditions aimed at preventing him from fleeing or destroying evidence. The bail has been set at one billion yen ($9 million, €7.9 million).

"It was good we proposed concrete ways showing how he would not tamper with evidence or try to flee," Ghosn's newly-hired lawyer, Junichiro Hironaka said.

Hironaka is famous for winning acquittals in Japan, where the conviction rate is 99 percent.

Prosecutors appealed the decision and could even file additional allegations against the 64-year-old to keep him from leaving detention.

Nissan seeks to block disgraced chairman from Rio apartment

Fall from grace

Ghosn's November arrrest shocked the auto industry, and came just five months after he narrowly won a shareholder vote at the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Motors over his €7.4 million annual pay package for 2017. His compensation package was criticized by French President Emmanuel Macron during his stint as economy minister.

Brazilian-born Ghosn helped the carmaker back from the brink of financial ruin 17 years ago and turned it into a global powerhouse, introducing an electric model.

