 Japan prosecutors appeal Carlos Ghosn bail decision | News | DW | 05.03.2019

News

Japan prosecutors appeal Carlos Ghosn bail decision

A Tokyo court has unexpectedly granted bail to Carlos Ghosn, Nissan's former high-flying chairman. Prosecutors have filed an appeal against the decision, potentially delaying Ghosn's release from detention.

Carlos Ghosn (Reuters/R. Duvignau)

A court in Japan on Tuesday unexpectedly granted conditional bail to former auto industry titan Carlos Ghosn, who has been charged with falsifying financial reports and breach of trust.

Under his bail terms, Ghosn is banned from leaving the country and must adhere to conditions aimed at preventing him from fleeing or destroying evidence. The bail has been set at one billion yen ($9 million, €7.9 million).

"It was good we proposed concrete ways showing how he would not tamper with evidence or try to flee," Ghosn's newly-hired lawyer, Junichiro Hironaka said.

Hironaka is famous for winning acquittals in Japan, where the conviction rate is 99 percent.

Prosecutors appealed the decision and could even file additional allegations against the 64-year-old to keep him from leaving detention. 
  • Carlos Ghosn (picture-alliance/AP Photo/T. Chea)

    Scandal-ridden bosses — how the mighty keep falling

    Nissan boss Ghosn's affairs scrutinized

    Nissan Motor chairman Carlos Ghosn was arrested in November 2018 and subsequently charged with falsifying financial reports and breach of trust. He led a remarkable turnaround at the Japanese automaker, rescuing it from bankruptcy. An investigation continues into whether he under-reported his salary by 5 billion yen (€39 million $44.5 million) over five years from 2011.

  • Martin Winterkorn (picture alliance/dpa/U. Zucchi)

    Scandal-ridden bosses — how the mighty keep falling

    VW boss takes the rap for Dieselgate

    Ex-Volkswagen CEO Martin Winterkorn resigned in 2015 in the midst of the Dieselgate scandal. The automaker was found to have lowered the emissions of its diesel-engine cars during environmental tests. VW set aside €27 billion to pay fines, buybacks and compensation Winterkorn has been charged in the US with fraud and conspiracy, but Germany does not allow the extradition of its nationals.

  • Heinrich von Pierer (picture-alliance/dpa/F. Mächler)

    Scandal-ridden bosses — how the mighty keep falling

    Corruption shame blighted Siemens CEO

    In 2007, Siemens chairman Heinrich von Pierer stepped down following a corruption scandal during his time as CEO. During the investigation it emerged that Siemens had created a system of slush funds and fictitious consultancy contracts, while also paying huge bribes, totaling at least €1.3 billion euros to win foreign contracts. Pierer later agreed to pay €5 million in damages to the firm.

  • Harvey Weinstein (picture-alliance/AP/S. Hirsch)

    Scandal-ridden bosses — how the mighty keep falling

    Weinstein's notorious casting couch

    Once-powerful movie titan, Harvey Weinstein, has been accused by dozens of women of sexual misconduct ranging from harassment to rape. He is out on bail and has pleaded not guilty in New York to six counts reportedly committed against three women. The accusations against him spurred the #MeToo movement, where women worldwide have spoken up against sexual harassment and assault.

  • Sir Martin Sorrell (picture-alliance/AP Photo/M. Lennihan)

    Scandal-ridden bosses — how the mighty keep falling

    Advertising guru accused of misconduct

    Sir Martin Sorrell, the founder of the global advertising powerhouse WPP, stepped down in April after 33 years. He denied accusations of personal misconduct and misuse of company assets. The Wall Street Journal alleged Sorrell had paid a sex worker on company expenses, which he responded were “scurrilous and salacious" claims.

  • Travis Kalanick Uber CEO (picture-alliance/dpa/B. Pedersen)

    Scandal-ridden bosses — how the mighty keep falling

    Startup bad boy leaves under a cloud

    Uber CEO Travis Kalanick resigned from his position in July 2017 after heavy pressure from several major investors in the San Francisco-based ride-hailing company. Concerns were raised about Kalanick's management style, including allegations of sexual harassment and discrimination. Under his watch, the firm's ruthless reputation has also been criticized by regulators. Author: Nik Martin

    Author: Nik Martin


Fall from grace

Ghosn's November arrrest shocked the auto industry, and came just five months after he narrowly won a shareholder vote at the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Motors over his €7.4 million annual pay package for 2017. His compensation package was criticized by French President Emmanuel Macron during his stint as economy minister.

Brazilian-born Ghosn helped the carmaker back from the brink of financial ruin 17 years ago and turned it into a global powerhouse, introducing an electric model.

Watch video 01:08

Renault distances itself from Ghosn as he rejigs legal team

kw/rt (AFP, dpa, AP)

