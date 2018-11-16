 Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn arrested over financial misconduct | News | DW | 19.11.2018

News

Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn arrested over financial misconduct

The Nissan chairman has been arrested on suspicion of falsifying financial reports. Brazilian-born Carlos Ghosn has rescued the Japanese automaker from near bankruptcy over the last 18 years.

Carlos Ghosn (picture-alliance/AP Images/T. Suzuki)

Nissan Motor Company said on Monday it was moving to fire Carlos Ghosn from his post as chairman after Japanese media reported he was arrested for using company money for personal use and engaging in other serious acts of misconduct.

Ghosn, who heads the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance, is suspected of failing to report hundreds of millions of yen (millions of euros, dollars) in income. He was arrested in Tokyo on violation of financial regulations including misreporting his income.

Media Members crowd in front of Nissan Motor Co.'s global headquarters building in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, Japan (Reuters/I. Kato)

Reporters gather at Nissan's global HQ in Yokohama, Japan on Monday evening ahead of a news conference

Shares in French carmaker Renault plunged as much as 12 percent as the news of his alleged misconduct broke - Renault's lowest level in about four years.

Nissan said the violations were discovered during an investigation over several months that was instigated by a whistleblower.

Ghosn helped turn the carmaker back from the brink of financial ruin 17 years ago and turned it into a global powerhouse, pushing it into electric cars

Appropriate Measures

The allegations also involve Nissan's representative director Greg Kelly.

Hiroto Saikawa, the CEO of Japan's second-largest carmaker, planned to propose at a board meeting that Ghosn and Kelly both be removed from their posts.

Nissan said Ghosn and Kelly "have been reporting compensation amounts in the Tokyo Stock Exchange securities report that were less than the actual amount, in order to reduce the disclosed amount of Carlos Ghosn's compensation."

"Nissan deeply apologizes for causing great concern to our shareholders and stakeholders. We will continue our work to identify our governance and compliance issues, and to take appropriate measures," Nissan said in a statement.

Nissan plans to hold a news conference on Monday evening. 

