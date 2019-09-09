 Japan cancels Formula One dates as Typhoon Hagibis nears | News | DW | 11.10.2019

News

Japan cancels Formula One dates as Typhoon Hagibis nears

Organizers cancelled all practice and qualifying sessions for the Formula One Grand Prix car race scheduled for Saturday. Japan is bracing itself for the second typhoon in a month.

A race car at Japan's Formula One Grand Prix in 2018

Organizers of Japan’s Formula One Grand Prix car race have cancelled the full Saturday program as the nation prepares for Typhoon Hagibis to hit on Saturday.

The final practice session will not be held and qualifying rounds scheduled for Saturday have been pushed back to Sunday. The race course, Suzuka circuit, will be closed, with no public or media allowed in for safety reasons as the storm hits.

The news follows the cancellation of two Rugby World Cup matches that were also scheduled for Saturday in Japan. 

Operators have already cancelled more than 1,000 flights scheduled for Saturday as well as many train services.

Heavy rains and winds in excess of 200 kilometers (125 miles) per hour are expected.

The typhoon arrives just a month after another Typhoon Faxai swept through eastern Japan, killing one person and causing massive damage and power outages.

More to come...

