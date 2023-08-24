  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Chandrayaan-3
Zimbabwe
Ukraine
Nature and EnvironmentJapan

Japan begins pumping Fukushima nuclear plant water into sea

August 24, 2023

Japan has begun to pump more than a million metric tons of treated water from the destroyed Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant. The process is expected to take decades to complete.

https://p.dw.com/p/4VWIp
An aerial view shows the storage tanks for treated water at the tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Okuma town
More than a million metric tons of treated water are to be released from the destroyed plantImage: Kyodo via REUTERS

Japan began the release of wastewaterfrom the Fukushima nuclear plant on Thursday, facility operator Tepco said.

The process of pumping treated water into the Pacific Ocean through a special kilometer-long tunnel was started despite opposition from fishermen, environmentalists and China.

An earthquake and tsunami caused core meltdowns at the plant in 2011,  since when reactors — which were shut down — have had to be cooled with water that was then stored in tanks. 

However, according to Tepco, capacity is running out. 

What else do we know?

The site has been collecting some 100,000 liters (26,500 gallons) of water every day. Around 1.34 million metric tons are now being stored there.

The water is contaminated not only by cooling the damaged reactors but by seepage of groundwater and rain.

tj/rc (AFP, Reuters)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A photo of the crash site where a jet believed to be carrying Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin came down

Wagner's Prigozhin presumed dead in jet crash

PoliticsAugust 23, 2023
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A local casts her vote during the Zimbabwe general elections

Zimbabwe votes in presidential, parliamentary elections

Zimbabwe votes in presidential, parliamentary elections

PoliticsAugust 24, 202302:19 min
More from Africa

Asia

A biofuel tank truck being loaded at German company Verbio's plant

Is China flooding Europe with fake biofuels?

Is China flooding Europe with fake biofuels?

BusinessAugust 23, 2023
More from Asia

Germany

Woman holding German and Turkish passports into the camera

Germany reforms citizenship law

Germany reforms citizenship law

SocietyAugust 23, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

Russland Bekanntgabe Rückzug Cherson Sergei Surovikin

Sergei Surovikin: 'General Armageddon' gets stood down

Sergei Surovikin: 'General Armageddon' gets stood down

PoliticsAugust 23, 2023
More from Europe

Middle East

Ethiopian migrants run from Yemen towards the border with Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia: Are the killings of Ethiopians systematic?

Saudi Arabia: Are the killings of Ethiopians systematic?

PoliticsAugust 23, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

A long exposure image shows the Eagle Bluffs Wildfire, which crossed the border from the U.S. state of Washington

Canadian wildfires fueled by climate change, study shows

Canadian wildfires fueled by climate change, study shows

ClimateAugust 22, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

A picture of an oilplatform operated by Brazil's Petrobras copany in the bay of Guanabara near Rio de Janeiro

Brazil looks to gain from Russia's war in Ukraine

Brazil looks to gain from Russia's war in Ukraine

BusinessAugust 22, 2023
More from Latin America
Go to homepage