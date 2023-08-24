Japan begins pumping Fukushima nuclear plant water into sea

Japan has begun to pump more than a million metric tons of treated water from the destroyed Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant. The process is expected to take decades to complete.

Japan began the release of wastewaterfrom the Fukushima nuclear plant on Thursday, facility operator Tepco said.

The process of pumping treated water into the Pacific Ocean through a special kilometer-long tunnel was started despite opposition from fishermen, environmentalists and China.

An earthquake and tsunami caused core meltdowns at the plant in 2011, since when reactors — which were shut down — have had to be cooled with water that was then stored in tanks.

However, according to Tepco, capacity is running out.

What else do we know?

The site has been collecting some 100,000 liters (26,500 gallons) of water every day. Around 1.34 million metric tons are now being stored there.

The water is contaminated not only by cooling the damaged reactors but by seepage of groundwater and rain.



tj/rc (AFP, Reuters)