Japan, Australia brace for major floods, storms hit Americas

Japanese authorities have warned of possibly unprecedented storms. It comes as several countries across the Pacific and Atlantic oceans face extreme weather events.
Japan's Meteorological Agency (JMA) said it was considering issuing a "special warning" as it expected a typhoon to make landfall in the southern island of Kyushu on Sunday.
JMA chief Ryuta Kurora urged residents to evacuate before the storm approached the southern Kagoshima prefecture in Kyushu.
"There are risks of unprecedented storms, high waves, storm surges and record rainfall," Kurora told reporters on Saturday.
The JMA said Kyushu could see 500 millimeters (19.7 inches) of rain and the central Tokai region could receive 300 millimeters on Sunday.
"Maximum caution is required," he said. "It's a very dangerous typhoon."
"The wind will be so fierce that some houses might collapse," Kurora warned.
According to the JMA, Typhoon Nanmadol was carrying gusts up to 270 kilometers per hour (167 miles per hour) near the remote Minami Daito island.
The storm is forecast to pass over Tokyo on Tuesday.
Although Japan is typically hit by several storms in its typhoon season, scientists say climate change has increased the intensity of such weather events.
Australian weather authorities on Saturday also warned of "major flooding" in New South Wales, the country's most populous state.
The national weather bureau has also forecast unusually heavy rains across Australia in the coming months as a La Nina — the atmospheric circulation across the tropical Pacific that increases risk of extreme rainfall — event hits for the third year in a row. Experts believe La Nina will likely continue into 2023.
Carlene York, New South Wales' emergency services commissioner, told broadcaster ABC that 12 flood rescues were made overnight.
Australia has been suffering from the impacts of climate change in recent years. In March, extreme weather left at least 13 people dead and forced tens of thousands of people to leave their homes in Queensland and New South Wales.
Tropical Storm Fiona brought heavy rains over the Leeward Islands as it entered the eastern Caribbean.
Weather authorities expect the storm to move toward Puerto Rico, with the potential for dangerously heavy rain in isolated spots near US territory.
By Monday, the tropical storm is forecast to cross over the Dominican Republic, also with a threat of extreme rains and possible flash floods and mudslides.
According to the US National Hurricane Center, Fiona could strengthen into a hurricane near the Bahamas by Tuesday night.
Meanwhile, another storm was looming over Latin America. Tropical Storm Lester was expected to make landfall near the Acapulco area on Mexico's southwestern coast Saturday night.
