Japan, Australia brace for major floods, storms hit Americas

Japan's Meteorological Agency (JMA) said it was considering issuing a "special warning" as it expected a typhoon to make landfall in the southern island of Kyushu on Sunday.

JMA chief Ryuta Kurora urged residents to evacuate before the storm approached the southern Kagoshima prefecture in Kyushu.

"There are risks of unprecedented storms, high waves, storm surges and record rainfall," Kurora told reporters on Saturday.

The JMA said Kyushu could see 500 millimeters (19.7 inches) of rain and the central Tokai region could receive 300 millimeters on Sunday.

"Maximum caution is required," he said. "It's a very dangerous typhoon."

"The wind will be so fierce that some houses might collapse," Kurora warned.

According to the JMA, Typhoon Nanmadol was carrying gusts up to 270 kilometers per hour (167 miles per hour) near the remote Minami Daito island.

The storm is forecast to pass over Tokyo on Tuesday.

Although Japan is typically hit by several storms in its typhoon season, scientists say climate change has increased the intensity of such weather events.

Australia also bracing for 'major flooding'

Australian weather authorities on Saturday also warned of "major flooding" in New South Wales, the country's most populous state.

The national weather bureau has also forecast unusually heavy rains across Australia in the coming months as a La Nina — the atmospheric circulation across the tropical Pacific that increases risk of extreme rainfall — event hits for the third year in a row. Experts believe La Nina will likely continue into 2023.

Carlene York, New South Wales' emergency services commissioner, told broadcaster ABC that 12 flood rescues were made overnight.

Australia has been suffering from the impacts of climate change in recent years. In March, extreme weather left at least 13 people dead and forced tens of thousands of people to leave their homes in Queensland and New South Wales.

Australia fights floods again Roads turn into rivers Torrential rain is again pounding the Australian state of New South Wales (NSW). About 30,000 people had to be evacuated from Sydney and the surrounding towns overnight to Monday. It is only a few months since towns in NSW already suffered severe flooding. The expected damage is in the billions.

Australia fights floods again No time for dismantling In Camden, near Sydney, a park including merry-go-rounds has been flooded. There was no time left to dismantle or remove equipment. The La Nina weather phenomenon is currently giving Australia this record rainfall. Normally, this phase ends in June, but there is a 50-50 chance of it recurring, according to meteorologists. Add to that the effects of climate change and ocean warming.

Australia fights floods again Help has arrived A man is freed from his car adrift in the waters during a rescue operation in Windsor, a town on the fringes of Sydney's urban sprawl. The state emergency service has its hands full. It has already rained four times as much as is usual in July. Many regions are still suffering from the destruction of previous floods and are now severely affected again.

Australia fights floods again Souvenir photo Children are currently on school vacation, and, of course, a flood event like this needs to be captured photographically. But disaster officials are calling for people to reconsider travel plans and, if possible, stay at home if it is safe to do so. The new Labor government wants to be more active in combating disaster risk, said Emergency Management Minister Murray Watt.

Australia fights floods again Pony rescue operation In the Milperra region near Sydney, rescue workers moved out to save these ponies. In the past day, the fire department received more than 1,400 emergency calls, according to Steph Cooke, the minister for emergency services and resilience. In recent decades, a lot of land that originally served as floodplains has been built upon.

Australia fights floods again A view from 2021 An aerial view of the region around Windsor from 2021 shows the extent of flooding then. In the regions affected by the floods, most families do not have very high incomes. Many can't even afford flood insurance. And many are still struggling with the aftermath of the last flood. Author: Claudia Dehn



Americas hit by 2 storms

Tropical Storm Fiona brought heavy rains over the Leeward Islands as it entered the eastern Caribbean.

Weather authorities expect the storm to move toward Puerto Rico, with the potential for dangerously heavy rain in isolated spots near US territory.

By Monday, the tropical storm is forecast to cross over the Dominican Republic, also with a threat of extreme rains and possible flash floods and mudslides.

According to the US National Hurricane Center, Fiona could strengthen into a hurricane near the Bahamas by Tuesday night.

Meanwhile, another storm was looming over Latin America. Tropical Storm Lester was expected to make landfall near the Acapulco area on Mexico's southwestern coast Saturday night.

