What Can We Learn from Flood Catastrophes?

How can people protect themselves in the future?

How green facades can help to keep our cities cool

More than half of the world’s population lives in cities. And they’re getting hotter and hotter. Cooler air in the summer, fewer particulates and a better microclimate, can all be achieved just by adding plants to the building’s facade.

Hall apartments: Flexible living spaces of the future?

Hall apartments are a new idea from Switzerland. Now Swiss families are trying them out. Everything in the hall is mobile, multifunctional, and even the height of the room gets used as a living space.

Coral reefs and the ornamental fish trade

The world’s coral reefs are in danger - not only due to rising sea temperatures. It’s also because the fish that live there are being caught as part of an unregulated trade to keep the aquariums of high-paying customers stocked with exotic fish.

Just ask!

This week’s question on Tomorrow Today is from Telmires Alves Rodrigues. He would like to know: How do the moon and the sun stay where they are and not come crashing down to the Earth?

