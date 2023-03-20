Japan: Anti-nuclear protesters investing in renewables

Nature and EnvironmentJapanJapan: Anti-nuclear protesters investing in renewablesTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoNature and EnvironmentJapan03/20/2023March 20, 2023Japan is recommissioning nuclear power plants – despite the disaster in Fukushima 12 years ago. But there is opposition from local groups around the country, with some people considering renewables to become independent of nuclear energy.https://p.dw.com/p/4OpsJAdvertisement