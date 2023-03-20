  1. Skip to content
Japan: Anti-nuclear protesters investing in renewables

March 20, 2023

Japan is recommissioning nuclear power plants – despite the disaster in Fukushima 12 years ago. But there is opposition from local groups around the country, with some people considering renewables to become independent of nuclear energy.

https://p.dw.com/p/4OpsJ
DW's Top Story

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the 17th Congress of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs RSPP at the Moscow International House of Music in Moscow, Russia.

ICC issues arrest warrant for President Vladimir Putin

Law and Justice6 hours ago
