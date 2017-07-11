Italy's Draghi vows to stay on as premier if government maintains unity

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said Wednesday during a speech in Parliament that he was willing to stay in his role if the parties in his broad coalition throw their support behind his leadership.

Draghi recently put forward his resignation, but it was rejected by Italian President Sergio Mattarella. The populist 5-Star Movement had earlier refused to back the coalition in a parliamentary confidence vote, leading to Draghi's resignation.

He called for a new "pact" between the bickering parties in the coalition. He urged unity from the coalition amid dire challenges such as the war in Ukraine, inflation and widening social inequality.

"Are you ready? Are you ready to rebuild the pact? Are you ready?," Draghi said in his speech to the upper chamber, the Senate. "You don't have to give the response to me. You have to give it to all Italians."

Draghi said the support for his government is "unprecedented and impossible to ignore" after political leaders and ordinary citizens called for him to stay on in recent days.

The Italian leader could remain as premier without the backing of 5-Star. Yet he has rejected this idea as his original mandate was to guide a national unity coalition of ideologically diverse parties.

