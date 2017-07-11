Italy: President rejects PM Mario Draghi's resignation

In a roller-coaster day of politicking in Rome, Italian President Sergio Mattarella announced late Thursday that he would not accept the resignation of Prime Minister Mario Draghi, who had just minutes earlier declared that he would step down amid political crisis.

A statement from Mattarella's office read that the president "did not accept the resignation, and invited the prime minister to appear before parliament to make a statement."

Draghi survived a no-confidence vote in the Italian Senate earlier on Thursday, yet his government's future was thrown into question due to a boycott of the vote by the populist 5-Star Movement (5SM), a key coalition ally.

"I would like to inform you that tonight I will submit my resignation to the president of the republic," Draghi told Cabinet members at a special meeting after the parliamentary vote.

The former head of the European Central Bank (ECB), Draghi became Italy's sixth prime minister in 10 years when he took over from Giuseppe Conte of 5SM in February 2021.

5SM parliamentarians refused to participate in Thursday's vote over opposition to parts of a relief bill for skyrocketing energy prices that the confidence vote had been linked to.

Draghi won the vote 172-39, but the 5SM boycott represented a clear threat to his government.

Draghi had clearly stated that 5SM was a coalition partner in his unity government and that he had no intention of governing without them.

5SM, shedding members and losing support, risks prompting political crisis

5SM has been shedding members and its leadership has come under fire from across the political spectrum for its opposition to a bill that would, among other things, allow Rome to build a garbage incinerator outside the city to deal with its massive refuse problems. Other elements of the bill include a reduction of gas and diesel taxes, as well as utility bill relief for consumers.

Despite high-profile defections — such as Foreign Minister Luigi di Maio, who left 5SM to form his own party — Conte refused to give in on the issue.

Other coalition members railed against Conte's stance during parliamentary debate. Liberal Senator Emma Bonino said being in government "is not like picking up a menu and deciding, antipasti, no; gelato, yes."

Though 5SM was the largest winner in 2018 elections, the rancorous outfit has been fast-losing parliamentarians as well as public support. Observers say the party's stance regarding the incinerator and the Thursday vote were aimed to shore up voter support.

Watch video 02:01 Scholz, Macron, Draghi in first visit to Kyiv

Draghi a stabilizing figure for Italy, EU

Draghi's role as prime minister helped stabilize Italy as well as the country's role within Europe. That is no small matter in two regards.

In terms of foreign policy and geopolitics, Draghi evolved into a key figure on the European political stage as Russia's invasion of Ukraine has turned up pressure on the bloc to act.

To run Draghi out of office now risked, "the destabilization of Europe," railed Antonio Saccone — an ally of former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi. Saccone thundered against members of 5SM, saying, "You'd be doing [Russian President Vladimir] Putin a favor."

Domestically, Draghi's presence benefited Italy — the third-largest economy in the Eurozone — in the eyes of the European Union and the ECB, which tightened monetary policy toward Italy over its debt and political instability.

Draghi, a known quantity with a reputation for pragmatism not often seen in Italian politics, was largely regarded as a guarantor that Italy would abide by EU and ECB rules.

He was also able to push through some of the reforms the EU has said must be put in place before it provides €200 billion ($200 billion) in pandemic recovery assistance. Now that he is stepping down, that assistance may not materialize.

Markets reacted skittishly to the Thursday vote, with shares falling and Italian bond yields rising significantly.

Observers fear that Draghi's departure from office could cast the country back into political uncertainty.

Draghi (l) has become a key figure on the European political stage, critics say his departure would be 'destabilizing'

New elections for Italy sooner than later?

Italians were scheduled to head to the polls in early 2023 but Thursday's vote and Draghi's ensuing resignation will likely change that.

President Sergio Mattarella may now accept or reject Draghi's resignation, request Draghi address parliament with a formal vote of confidence in the government, or dissolve parliament and call for elections as early as September.

Draghi enjoyed the backing of a broad range of political parties and almost of the country's main players. There was one notable exception: The far-right Brothers of Italy party, which has been riding a wave of increasing popularity. The Euroskeptic, nationalist party had previously demanded Mattarella dissolve the government and call new elections.

Draghi headed straight to President Mattarella's office at the Quirinal after the Thursday vote to chart a course for the next steps to be taken. After the hour-long meeting, Draghi's office announced that he had called a Cabinet meeting for Thursday evening.

Italian news agency ANSA reported that the 74-year-old did not offer his resignation and would use the Cabinet meeting to determine if and how to continue governing.

Shortly after the Cabinet meeting, however, Draghi's office released a statement saying the politician had informed members: "I will tender my resignation to the president of the republic this evening. The national unity coalition that backed this government no longer exists."

Watch video 00:40 G20 summit: Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi addresses world leaders

js/fb (AP, Reuters)