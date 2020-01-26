 Italy: Regional exit polls reveal early blow for Matteo Salvini | News | DW | 26.01.2020

News

Italy: Regional exit polls reveal early blow for Matteo Salvini

The anti-immigration League party was hoping to propel a government comeback with the regional election in Emilia-Romagna. Citizens of Calabria also headed to the polls — but a clear result is not expected until Monday.

Matteo Salvini (picture-alliance/AP/ANSA/C. Peri)

Italy's center-left Democratic Party (PD) was poised to narrowly hold on to power in the northern Emilia-Romagna region, according to an exit poll late on Sunday, in the first of two key regional votes held on the peninsular.

PD candidate Stefano Bonaccini was on course for victory, winning 47-51% of the vote, against 44-48% for League party candidate Lucia Borgonzoni, exit polls suggested.

Read more: Italy's 'Sardines' movement presents ethical counter to far right

If confirmed, it would dash the hopes of League's populist leader Matteo Salvini — who was hoping to rattle the country's coalition government enough to pave way for his return to power.

Emotionally charged campaigns in both parts of the country led a particularly high turnout, with Italian media reporting earlier in the day that it was up 23% in the wealthy region of Emilia-Romagna and 10% in Calabria in the south.

Upbeat Salvini breaks rules

Ahead of the election, Salvini said a right-wing victory in Emilia-Romagna would serve as an "eviction notice" for Italy's fragile coalition government that includes PD and the anti-establishment Five Star Movement (M5S).

Salvini, the former deputy prime minister whose party was removed from government last year after he failed to secure snap elections, infuriated opponents by breaching campaign silence rules with a series of tweets, which under Italian law is prohibited the day before a vote.

The polls on the eve of the election's media blackout revealed the leading candidates were neck-and-neck in the northern region.

Read more: Italy: 'Sardine' movement against Salvini

Emilia-Romagna and Calabria are both led by the center-left PD.

The PD's candidate in Emilia-Romagna, Stefano Bonaccini, is the incumbent president who hoped to win on his track record in the region that boasts low unemployment figures and is home to "Made in Italy" success stories such as Ferrari and Lamborghini.

Polls before the media blackout began gave Salvini's alliance, which includes the far-right Brothers of Italy and Silvio Berlusconi's center-right Forza Italia, a clear lead in Calabria.

An election loss for PD would shatter the left-wing stronghold in the region that has held since the end of World War II.

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has dismissed fears that a League win would lead to a government crisis, saying the election concerns the region alone and has no bearing on the country as a whole.

Watch video 04:47

"Sardines" movement against Salvini

jsi/stb (AFP, dpa, Reuters)

