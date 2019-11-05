Italy plans mandatory climate change lessons for schools

All children in Italy will have to study climate change at school starting from next year, becoming the first country in the world where this will be compulsory.

Italy's minister for education, Lorenzo Fioramonti, announced the decision on Wednesday.

The decision will apply to all state-run schools in the southern European nation and will come into force from the start of the 2020 school year in September.

The lessons, which will also teach sustainable development, will be given to pupils from first grade through high school, from the ages of six to 19 years.

Speaking earlier to Reuters news agency, Fioramonti said all state schools would dedicate 33 hours per year, almost one hour per school week, to climate change issues.

"I want to make the Italian education system the first education system that puts the environment and society at the core of everything we learn in school," the lawmaker for the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement party said.

A green syllabus

According to a report in UK newspaper The Telegraph the syllabus will be based on theUnited Nations' 17 sustainable development goals, including how to live more sustainably, how to combat the pollution of the oceans and how to address poverty and social injustice.

Traditional subjects such as geography, mathematics and physics, would also be studied from a green perspective.

Fioramonti has been a vocal supporter of green policies in government.

He drew criticism in September this year for encouraging students to miss class and attend the Fridays for Future climate protests.

His proposals for a plastic tax and sugary drink tax were also criticized, but they were presented to parliament for approval as part of the Italian government's 2020 budget this week.

Global climate strike in pictures Over 1 million protesters in Italy Estimates are already showing that over 1 million people took to the street on Friday in Italy to protest for the climate. There were 250,000 in Rome, 80,000 in Naples, 20,000 in Bologna and 20,000 in Turin, pictured here. In Palermo, the riot police had to intervene after 30 black-clad youngsters attempted to break up the demonstration.

Global climate strike in pictures 'Flash mob' in Moscow, Russia Despite the Russian government's opposition to organized climate strikes, some protesters gathered in defiance. This girl holds a poster as part of a Greenpeace flash mob in front of the Russian government building. Arshak Makichyan, 25, became the face of the Russian Friday for Future movement with his lone protest.

Global climate strike in pictures Protesters in The Hague, Netherlands An estimated 6,000 protesters took to the streets in The Hague last week, and it is estimated that similar numbers can be expected this Friday. The Fridays for Future movement has been extremely popular in the Netherlands.

Global climate strike in pictures 20,000 protesters in Turin, Italy Over a million people have been reported as protesting in Italy, with 20,000 in the city of Turin. Education Minister Lorenzo Fioramonti urged teachers not to punish students who skipped class.

Global climate strike in pictures Blocking the street in Lausanne, Switzerland A protester blocks the street in Lausanne, Switzerland to stop police vehicles from getting through. The Fridays for Future movement in Switzerland has been relatively small compared to other European countries.

Global climate strike in pictures Germans disappointed with national climate plan In Berlin, where an estimated 100,000 people came to the streets last week, the protests have taken on a major political dimension. Huge puppets of German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Finance Minister Olaf Scholz exemplified general dissatisfaction with how politicians have dealt with climate change issues and a national climate plan the government released last week.

Global climate strike in pictures Strikers follow in Greta Thunberg's footsteps in Stockholm Where Greta Thunberg first began the climate protest by herself over a year ago, thousands of protesters took to the street on Friday. Thunberg, who addressed the UN this week, will soon make her way to South America for a UN climate conference.

Global climate strike in pictures Costumed protesters in Tel Aviv, Israel Protesters in Israel donned red as they took to the streets. Following Israel's indecisive elections last week, many young Israelis remain concerned about the future of climate change policy in their country.



