 Italy: Migrants disembark coast guard ship following reports of earlier conflict | News | DW | 13.07.2018

Italy: Migrants disembark coast guard ship following reports of earlier conflict

The 67 migrants on an Italian coast guard ship have been allowed to leave the vessel. Italy's interior minister blocked their arrival amid reports that some migrants had threatened the crew of their initial rescue ship.

The Diciotti ship of the Italian Coast Guard, with 67 migrants on board sits in the Sicilian port of Trapani (picture-alliance/ANSA/I. Petyx)

After waiting for several hours on board an Italian coast guard ship, 67 migrants were given permission to disembark late on Thursday.

The group of migrants, which included three women and six children, had been initially held on the Diciotti at a port in the Sicilian town of Trapani after Italy's far-right Interior Minister Matteo Salvini blocked the ship from docking.

Salvini halted their arrival amid reports in Italian media that a handful of the migrants on board violently threatened the crew of their initial rescue ship.

Earlier on Thursday night, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said the group of migrants would be allowed to leave the Diciotti after identification procedures had been completed, "in particular for those who may have committed a crime."

Italian media and news agency AFP reported that police escorted some of the migrants off the ship.

EU interior ministers tackle migration plan

Reports of conflict on board

The migrants were first picked up by a supply vessel called the Vos Thalassa over the weekend and were later transferred to the Diciotti coast guard ship.

According to Italian media reports, the crew of the Vos Thalassa locked themselves in the control room of the ship and called for help after two migrants with GPS on their mobile phones saw that the boat was heading back towards Libya.

Migrants and refugees trying to reach Europe have reported widespread torture, enslavement and rape in and around detention centers in Libya, and are desperate to not return.

The realization reportedly sparked a panicked reaction from those on board, who began threatened the crew, according to Christopher Savoye, legal affairs official of the Vroon Offshore Service that owns the Vos Thalassa vessel.

"They encircled [the sailors], pushed them, making the gesture of cutting their throats," Savoye told the shipping news site The Meditelegraph.

Comparison of migrant landings in Italy from 2016 - 2018

'Someone is lying'

The crew on the Vos Thalassa called for help from the Italian coast guard, who then transferred the migrants to the Diciotti. The ship then sat in Sicily as Salvini refused to allow their entry until prosecutors could determine whether there was a threat or if the Vos Thalassa "exaggerated."

"Someone is lying," he told reporters in Innsbruck, Austria during a meeting with EU interior ministers. "Until I have clarity, I personally as interior minister, as vice premier and as a father, won't let them get off."

Unicef and the charity Save the Children issued a joint statement urging for Italian officials to allow for the disembarkation of "refugees and migrants, including women and children, who have been at sea for four days."

Salvini, who also leads Italy's far-right League party, has said he wants to stop migrants from arriving on Italian coasts. He's banned NGO and charity rescue boats that are operating in the Mediterranean Sea from docking in Italy, saying they aid human traffickers.

Although the number of refugees and migrant arrivals in Europe has significantly dropped since its peak in 2015, the issue continues to be highly contentious in Europe.

rs/rc   (AP, AFP, EFE)

  • Protesters hold up life jackets at a protest in Berlin to support migrant rescue operations in the Mediterranean (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Carstensen)

    Germans protest in support of migrant rescues in the Mediterranean

    Thousands march for migrant rescuers

    Protesters in Berlin hold up life jackets while taking part in a protest against the criminalization of migrant and refugee rescue operations run by NGOs. Thousands of people took part in protests in several German cities on Saturday, including Berlin, Hamburg, Hanover, Bremen, Munich and Ulm. Organizers said around 12,000 people marched in the German capital in support of the rescuers.

  • A woman sets up a sign reading: Sea rescue is not a crime during a protest in Hamburg in support of migrant rescue operations in the Mediterranean Sea (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Scholz)

    Germans protest in support of migrant rescues in the Mediterranean

    Solidarity with rescuers

    A protester with the activist alliance Seebrücke hangs orange clothing during a protest in Hamburg to show solidarity with sea rescue workers. The sign below reads: "Sea rescue is not a crime!" Seebrücke — which means pier, or literally "sea bridge" — was formed after the German NGO ship Lifeline was prevented from docking in several harbors after rescuing over 200 migrants.

  • Protesters march with a sign reading: Don't forget them at sea as they take part in a protest in Berlin to support migrant rescue operations in the Mediterranean Sea (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Carstensen)

    Germans protest in support of migrant rescues in the Mediterranean

    One of the deadliest years for crossings

    A protester in Berlin holds up a sign reading: "Don't forget them at sea." According to the United Nations refugee agency, the number of people crossing the Mediterranean Sea to reach Europe is down considerably from previous years. Despite this, it's been one of the deadliest years in the Mediterranean. Over 1,400 people died or went missing while making the crossing from Africa so far this year.

  • A protester holds a sign reading: Open the harbors at a protest in Berlin to support migrant rescue operations in the Mediterranean (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Carstensen)

    Germans protest in support of migrant rescues in the Mediterranean

    'Open the harbors'

    In recent weeks, several NGO ships operating in the Mediterranean have come under fire by European politicians who have either blocked their entry into harbors or delayed their docking. EU leaders accuse the ships of playing into the hands of human traffickers, while the NGOs argue that many people would die if their ships were not allowed to operate.

  • A man holds up a sign reading: Seebrücke instead of Seehofer at a protest in Berlin to support migrant rescue operations in the Mediterranean Sea (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Carstensen)

    Germans protest in support of migrant rescues in the Mediterranean

    Anger over German government policies

    A man carries a sign reading: "Seebrücke instead of Seehofer" — a reference to German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer's hard-line stance on migration and his repeated threats to unilaterally tighten Germany's borders. Seehofer's power struggle with Chancellor Angela Merkel threatened to topple the government last week, before they reached a compromise that took on some of Seehofer's demands.

  • Protesters hold up life jackets and signs at a protest in Berlin to support migrant rescue operations in the Mediterranean Sea (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Carstensen)

    Germans protest in support of migrant rescues in the Mediterranean

    Urging an end to the 'Fortress Europe' mentality

    Many of the protesters also urged for safer routes for migrants and refugees as they try to reach Europe. They also called for a rejection of the "Fortress of Europe" mentality of several European leaders who want to clamp down on asylum-seekers moving through Europe's open borders.

    Author: Rebecca Staudenmaier (with AFP, dpa, epd)


