MigrationItaly

Italy: Migrant shipwreck off Lampedusa leaves 41 dead

29 minutes ago

More than 40 people have been killed after a migrant vessel sank, survivors of the shipwreck told Italian media.

https://p.dw.com/p/4UwPP
An image of the remains of a boat that capsized off the coast of Lampedusa in 2019
The vessel capsized on its way to the Italian islandImage: Marco Gulla/AFP/Getty Images

A shipwreck off the Italian island of Lampedusa has reportedly killed 41 individuals, Italian media reported on Wednesday.

Italian news agency ANSA cited survivors who said the vessel had set sail from the Tunisian city of Sfax to Italy.

Four survivors were rescued by a Maltese cargo ship and taken to Lampedusa by the Italian coastguard and were reportedly in a state of shock, according to authorities.

The survivors, three men and a woman from Ivory Coast and Guinea, said that 45 people had been on board, including three children.

Only 15 people had been wearing safety vests, but they also drowned nonetheless, the survivors said.

The vessel reportedly set off last Thursday and travelled for around six hours before it was capsized by a large wave.

There have not yet been any reports of bodies being found.

More to come…

ab/sms (Reuters, EFE)

A supporter holds a picture of Niger General Abdourahamane Tiani, the chief of the powerful presidential guard at a rally in support of Niger's junta.

Niger junta digs in as ECOWAS ponders next step

Politics15 hours ago
