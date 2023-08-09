Italy: Migrant shipwreck off Lampedusa leaves 41 dead

More than 40 people have been killed after a migrant vessel sank, survivors of the shipwreck told Italian media.

A shipwreck off the Italian island of Lampedusa has reportedly killed 41 individuals, Italian media reported on Wednesday.

Italian news agency ANSA cited survivors who said the vessel had set sail from the Tunisian city of Sfax to Italy.

Four survivors were rescued by a Maltese cargo ship and taken to Lampedusa by the Italian coastguard and were reportedly in a state of shock, according to authorities.

The survivors, three men and a woman from Ivory Coast and Guinea, said that 45 people had been on board, including three children.

Only 15 people had been wearing safety vests, but they also drowned nonetheless, the survivors said.

The vessel reportedly set off last Thursday and travelled for around six hours before it was capsized by a large wave.

There have not yet been any reports of bodies being found.

