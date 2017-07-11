 Italy election: Polls open as far right eyes historic victory — live updates | News | DW | 25.09.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Italy election: Polls open as far right eyes historic victory — live updates

Voting has begun in Italy in a snap ballot to elect a new parliament. The country may see its first far-right leader since World War II. DW has the latest.

Polling station officials prepare voting cards during final preparations for the general elections inside a polling station in Rome.

Polling station officials prepare voting cards during final preparations for the general elections inside a polling station in Rome

  • Voting starts in Italy's snap election 
  • Exit polls expected Sunday evening 

This story was last updated at 05:00 UTC

Polls open

Italians began casting their votes on Sunday in what is being dubbed as a crucial election.

People aged 18 and above are voting for lawmakers in both the lower house Chamber of Deputies and the Senate, the upper house of parliament.

Balloting began at 7 a.m. local time (0500 GMT) and will run until 11 p.m., with the exit polls being released when voting ends.

But it may take hours before a precise seat count is available due to complex calculations required by a hybrid proportional/first-past-the-post electoral law.

The snap general election was triggered by outgoing Prime Minister Mario Draghi's resignation in July when the populist 5-Star Movement  — one of the several parties in Draghi's marquee coalition, which included leftists, right-wing and centrist parties —  decided to withdraw its support for the prime minister's economic aid decree.

Draghi, who was chosen by the president to form a government after the previous 5-Star-led government bundled, has said that he will not contest again.

The key election also comes at a time when Europe is reeling from the effects of Russia's war in Ukraine. 

The vote could see a return to Italy's most right-wing government since World War II — bringing euroskeptic populists to the heart of Europe.

Italy chooses new parliament

Who are the candidates?

There are five main candidates — including three former heads of government and two far-right leaders — vying for power in the elections.

A right-wing alliance led by Giorgia Meloni's Brothers of Italy party appears to be leading in as per the opinion polls and looks set to take office in a coalition with the far-right League and Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia parties.

Meloni —  who has previously expressed admiration for former Italian fascist dictator Benito Mussolini   — could become Italy's first female prime minister.

The frontrunner for the center-left alliance is the Democratic Party led by Enrico Letta.

There are speculations that support for the 5-Star Movement has gained some momentum in the last few days. A late surge by the left-leaning party could put the rightist alliance's chances of clinching a majority in the Senate in jeopardy, making the process of forming a government more complex.

Right tipped for victory in Italy election

How would a potential Meloni government handle the EU? 

If Meloni's Brothers of Italy party manages to become the strongest force in the center-right populist coalition governing Italy, it could impact Rome's relationship with the EU.

How would a potential Meloni government negotiate Italy's position in Brussels? DW's Bernd Riegert spoke to political experts regarding Meloni's stances on foreign policy and European integration. 

dvv/wd (AFP, AP, Reuters)

Advertisement