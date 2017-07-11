EU proposes suspending billions in funds to Hungary

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
The European Commission wants to withhold €7.5 billion amid allegations of corruption and concerns over democracy. The move comes after the European Parliament voted to condemn Hungary's "electoral autocracy."
The European Parliament had brandished Hungary under right-wing Prime Minister Viktor Orban as an 'electoral autocracy'
The European Commission on Sunday recommended suspending €7.5 billion in aid to Hungary amid a standoff between Brussels and Budapest, Budget Commissioner Johannes Hahn said.
Hahn said the proposal is in response to allegations of corruption and rule of law violations against the government led by Viktor Orban.
The EU has long accused the conservative government of undermining democracy.
On Thursday, members of the European Parliament (MEPs) voted to condemn Hungary's slide into authoritarianism.
More to follow...
fb/dj (AP, dpa, Reuters)