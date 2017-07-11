EU proposes suspending billions in funds to Hungary

The European Commission on Sunday recommended suspending €7.5 billion in aid to Hungary amid a standoff between Brussels and Budapest, Budget Commissioner Johannes Hahn said.

Hahn said the proposal is in response to allegations of corruption and rule of law violations against the government led by Viktor Orban.

The EU has long accused the conservative government of undermining democracy.

On Thursday, members of the European Parliament (MEPs) voted to condemn Hungary's slide into authoritarianism.

