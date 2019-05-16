 Italy: Conte threatens to quit unless government solves spat | News | DW | 03.06.2019

News

Italy: Conte threatens to quit unless government solves spat

The populist coalition governing Italy must put internal differences to one side, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has warned. If it doesn't, the country may face early elections.

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte on Monday said he would step down from his post unless the ruling 5-Star Movement and League parties started to take responsibility for running the country.  

"I am asking both these political forces to make a choice and tell me if they still want to honour the government's obligations," he told a news conference. If not, "I will simply end my mandate."

Conte demanded a speedy response and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini replied: "We want to carry on, no time to waste."

Italy could face disciplinary procedures this week for breaking EU budget rules.

Watch video 42:36

Populism on the rise: The new Italy

