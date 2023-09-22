  1. Skip to content
Italian former President Giorgio Napolitano dies aged 98

September 22, 2023

Giorgio Napolitano, a former communist and Italy's president from 2006-2015, has died in Rome. The longest-serving president in modern Italy, he helped steer Italy through the EU's sovereign debt crisis.

Giorgio Napolitano
Napolitano became the first Italian president to win a second term, serving from 2006 to 2015 at an advanced ageImage: Italy Photo Press/IMAGO

Italian media, including but not limited to Corriere della Serra, reported late on Friday that the former president had died in a Rome hospital. 

Condolences poured in from Italian Prime Minister Giorgio Meloni's office, other politicians and the Vatican.

Meloni's office expressed the Italian government's condolences to Napolitano's family. 

Police and Carabinieri in front of the entrance of the Salvator Mundi clinic where President Emeritus Giorgio Napolitano is hospitalized in Rome, 18 September 2023.
Police were on duty outside the hospital in Rome treating the elderly former president on FridayImage: Riccardo Antimiani/ANSA/picture alliance

"I gratefully recall the personal meetings I had with him, during which I appreciated his humanity and foresight in making important choices with rectitude, especially at delicate times for the life of the country," Pope Francis wrote in a telegram of condolences to Napolitano's wife Clio Bittoni.

Napolitano, who served as president from 2006-2015, is the only person to be re-elected to the post.

His time in office coincided with the eurozone's sovereign debt crisis in the aftermath of the 2008 financial crash, which hit Italy particularly hard. He worked with no fewer than five different prime ministers during less than a decade as president.

His successor, Sergio Mattarella, is still in the post and is already the second-longest serving president in Italy's modern history. 

Napoli by name...

Born in Naples in 1925, Napolitano began his political career by joining the Italian Communist Party in 1945. He was first elected to Italy's Chamber of Deputies in 1953 and remained undefeated in every re-election campaign from then until 1996.

After the dissolution of the Communist Party, Napolitano, like many others from the PCI, joined the Democratic Party of the Left. 

After serving as president of the Chamber of Deputies in the early 1990s, Napolitano became Minister of the Interior under center-left Prime Minister Romano Prodi from 1996-1998. He was elected to the European Parliament as a member of the Party of European Socialists in 1999, where he served until 2004.

During his tenure as president, which is traditionally a ceremonial post, Napolitano oversaw four different governments. 

His personal quest to bring stability to Italian politics led him to use the powers of the office to oust Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi at the height of the Italian euro crisis that threatened to spread across Europe. 

Berlusconi had refused to implement austerity measures; after Napolitano convinced him to resign, the president replaced him with European Commission technocrat Mario Monti to rectify Italy's dismal fiscal situation. 

The move earned Napolitano praise and criticism, with doubters crying foul for overstepping his position's boundaries and others lauding him as "the communist who saved Europe," for defusing the crisis.

After his presidency he remained politically active. 

jsi/msh (dpa, Reuters)

Sarah Ashton-Cirillo pictured during an interview with DW

Ukraine's transgender spokeswoman dismisses 'Russian haters'

ConflictsSeptember 22, 2023
