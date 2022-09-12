 ′It wasn′t so easy′: Returning Lewandowski upstaged as Bayern Munich beat Barcelona | Sports | German football and major international sports news | DW | 13.09.2022

Sports

'It wasn't so easy': Returning Lewandowski upstaged as Bayern Munich beat Barcelona

Once revered in these parts, Robert Lewandowski returned to Munich in Barcalona colors. But it was not a happy homecoming as Bayern outmuscled Barcelona to show that life is still bright without their old talisman.

Robert Lewandowski looks on as Bayern Munich celebrate

Robert Lewadowski's return to Munich wasn't a happy one for the Bayern legend.

Bayern Munich 2-0 Barcelona
(Hernandez 50', Sane 54')
Allianz Arena

Hasan Salihamidzic, Bayern Munich's sporting director, had put his reputation on the line by letting the club's record goalscorer leave the club – so this victory against Barcelona and Robert Lewandowski in the Champions League was rich in symbolism.

Lewandowski's swift early-season return was met with a fusion of cheers and jeers as the Pole emerged from the tunnel for the warm-up, showed that while he may have once been footballing royalty in Bavaria, he was now most definitely behind enemy lines. By the time he rushed out of the stadium, he didn't stop as he simply told reporters: "It wasn't so easy".

This early-season meeting was a chance for Lewandowski to demonstrate that he was right to dig his heels in for a move. For Bayern, victory against Barcelona, albeit a limp version of the old giant, would be a milestone for all involved in the post-Lewandowski era at Bayern – not least for the man who sanctioned his sale.

Robert Lewandowski in action against Bayern Munich's Lucas Hernandez

Lewandowski went into this game with nine goals in his previous five games for Barcelona.

Filling the vacuum

"The plan was to make a lot of changes, to leave those two pandemic years behind us, but we had different ways of implementing it,” Salihamidzic told the Athletic this week. "It was obvious that (Lewandowski) was thinking about a move but without having top replacements available, we wouldn't have agreed (to let him go),"

A like-for-like replacement for Lewandowski was never going to happen, with Bayern keeping spending closely aligned to money recouped in player sales. "We couldn't spend money we didn't have before. We don't do crazy things at this club," Salihamidzic added. The hope was that the vacuum left by the Pole would allow the talents of Leroy Sane, Thomas Müller, Serge Gnabry, Jamal Musiala and new recruit Sadio Mane to be uncorked.

Bayern went into this one without a league win in three so the pressure was on to deliver at home. While there were some shaky moments for Bayern, this was generally a controlled performance. Barcelona's best two chances both involved Lewandowski; the first a back post header by the Pole that was repelled by Manuel Neuer, the second a slaloming run by Pedri and an exchange of passes with Lewandowski – but Pedri could only hit the base of the post.

Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann embraces Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski at full-time

Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann embraces his former No.9 at full-time

Stepping out of Lewandowski's shadow

This was a game played at break-neck speed. It was an intense battle between two teams in transition, even if Bayern are far further down that path. Bayern's new-look forward-line ultimately eclipsed what Barcelona could muster, with Ousmane Dembele's pace and nimble-footedness threatening more than it actually delivered. Barcelona's attacks often started with promise but fizzled into nothingness, whereas Bayern had a sharp end to match the artistry of Musiala in attacking midfield. The teenager was outstanding again, now delivering time and time again in the biggest games.

Bayern seized control of the game in the space of five dizzying minutes at the start of the second half. First Lucas Hernandez powered in a header in true Lewandowski style, then Musiala played in Leroy Sane, whose measured finish took the game out of Barcelona's reach. By the time Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez brought on Ferran Torres and Ansu Fati in the hope of turning the tide, there was a sense that Barcelona were never going to score.

All that led to Salihamidzic smiling from ear to ear at full-time. While this wasn't another 8-2 or a seismic win against a vintage Barcelona, it was a victory of vindication for him and for coach Julian Nagelsmann on a night when Bayern stepped a little further out of the shadow of their iconic No.9.

  • Robert Lewandowski celebrates against Dynamo Kiev

    Robert Lewandowski's stunning Bundesliga career

    Robert Lewandowski

    The prolific Pole is synonymous with goals, title wins and Bundesliga records en route to being regarded as the best out-and-out striker in world football. Yet his story has humble beginnings, given that he started from the third division of the Polish football playing for Legia Warsaw's reserves and Znicz Pruszkow.

  • Robert Lewandowski competes for Lech Poznan

    Robert Lewandowski's stunning Bundesliga career

    A star at Lech Poznan

    After finishing top scorer in Poland's second tier, he joined Lech Poznan in 2008 and led them to the Polish Ekstraklasa title a year later. Soon international scouts came calling and, while a well-documented volcano eruption scuppered a move to England, it was in the Bundesliga where he truly broke onto the scene.

  • Robert Lewandowski scores against Arsenal.

    Robert Lewandowski's stunning Bundesliga career

    Dortmund: Doorway to German dominance

    Dortmund secured his signature for a four-year stint that produced two Bundesliga titles, including the club's first league and cup double in the 2011-12 season. The Pole famously scored four goals in a 4-1 win over Real Madrid en route to the 2013 UEFA Champions League final, but was on the losing side against Bayern Munich, whom he'd join a year later.

  • Robert Lewandowski makes it 1-0 against Benfica

    Robert Lewandowski's stunning Bundesliga career

    Making magic in Munich

    After moving to Munich on a free transfer, Lewandowski got down to business, finishing his first season with 25 goals in the Bundesliga and winning the first of eight consecutive titles. He also helped them to three German Cup triumphs, adding the Champions League trophy in their treble winning season, 2019-20. He also collected numerous individual awards.

  • Robert Lewandowski breaks Gerd Müller's goal scoring record

    Robert Lewandowski's stunning Bundesliga career

    Gerd Müller's record broken

    Robert Lewandowski also achieved what had been previously thought impossible. On May 22, 2021, he broke Gerd Müller's record for most goals scored in a Bundesliga season when he netted for a 41st time in the 2020-21 campaign against Augsburg. It was a remarkable run as he claimed his first European Golden Boot award.

  • Lewandowski scores his 299th Bundesliga goal against Cologne

    Robert Lewandowski's stunning Bundesliga career

    300-Bundesliga-goal club

    Robert Lewandowski may have beaten Gerd Müller's record for goals in a single Bundesliga season. However, he leaves the league still well short of "Der Bomber's" career record of 365 goals, having finished his time in Germany's top flight with a total of 311 (update after Saturday's game!) He is only the second player to have reached the 300-goal plateau.

  • Robert Lewandowski playing for Poland

    Robert Lewandowski's stunning Bundesliga career

    Poland's record goalscorer

    Lewandowski's form at club has also been consistent with his international career, where he led the Polish national team to qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia. Since making his debut in 2008, he has made 129 appearances and scored a record 75 goals for his country.

  • Robert Lewandowski waves to the stands

    Robert Lewandowski's stunning Bundesliga career

    Time to say goodbye

    After 384 games and 312 goals for Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich, 10 league titles and one Champions League title, Lewandowski now moves on from the Bundesliga to seek a new challenge at Barcelona, where he will surely continue to demonstrate his enduring class.

    Author: Lolade Adewuyi, Chuck Penfold


