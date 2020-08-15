 Champions League: German press praise Bayern Munich′s ′victory of the century′ | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 15.08.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Sports

Champions League: German press praise Bayern Munich's 'victory of the century'

Bayern Munich routed Barcelona 8-2 to progress to the semifinal of the Champions League. While Bayern's players reveled in their dominance, the German media are running out of superlatives to sum up the "merciless" win.

Robert Lewandowski celebrates after scoring against Barcelona (Reuters/M. Fernandez)

At full-time in Lisbon on Friday night, Leon Goretzka was asked if he felt a little bit sorry for the visibly suffering Lionel Messi. "No," the Bayern Munich midfielder replied. "I actually quite enjoyed it."

It was nothing personal; Goretzka is anything but that sort of player, nor that sort of person. The 25-year-old is a professional who has a responsibility to do his job for 90 minutes, regardless of the score. That is the simple philosophy that Hansi Flick has instilled in this Bayern side.

"Ever onwards, ever forwards," was how the Süddeutsche Zeitung broadsheet described the relentless Bavarians after their 8-2 hammering of Barcelona. "Continuing the destruction of an already destroyed opponent. It was nothing personal, nothing malicious, simply the result of Bayern's irresistible style of play. They don't know any different."

It was the 16th time this season that Bayern have scored four goals or more under Flick – "Mercilessly good," as Die Zeit put it. "It was one of those games which will be talked about for a long time to come."

Press to impress

They weren't alone in emphasizing the historical nature of the victory – the first time that a team has ever scored eight goals in a Champions League knockout game and Barcelona's heaviest defeat since 1946.

"This night in Lisbon will remain in the memory," said news magazine Spiegel. "It doesn't happen often but when it does, the viewer recognizes that they're watching history being written." The more excitable tabloid BILD proclaimed it "The victory of the century!", despite there still being 80 years to go.

On an evening of superlatives, it was difficult to pick out one single performer, one key moment. Flick described Thomas Müller as the "signal provider" in midfield, directing Bayern's relentless pressing which forced Barcelona into so many mistakes in the first half, and didn't let up in the second.

But one passage of play did stand out, "16 seconds of world class" in the words of Spiegel. "It was a scene which no one will forget: Alphonso Davies' dribble will go down in history."

Lionel Messi looks dejected during defeat to Bayern Munich (Reuters/M. Fernandez)

Lionel Messi's Barcelona suffered an embarrassing defeat

When Davies picked up the ball on the left wing in the 63rd minute, Bayern were already 4-2 up. Luis Suarez may have pulled a second goal back for Barcelona, but the tie was already as good as over.

'World class'

The Canadian teenager didn't need to beat Nelson Semedo. He didn't need to dribble to the byline. He didn't need to cut it back for Joshua Kimmich to make it five. But he did, because that's what these Bayern players do.

"I was almost a bit ashamed to celebrate because it was 99 percent Alphonso's goal," admitted Kimmich. "I only had to tap it in. World class."

The move didn't just sum up Bayern's performance on the night; it summed up their entire philosophy since Flick took charge in Novemeber. The 55-year-old used three words continuously in his post-match interviews: "Intensity, mentality and quality."

It's infectious: even sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic was shown a yellow card after objecting to one refereeing decision a little too vocally. "You get caught up in the game," he said. "I didn't think it was a foul. I'll take it."

Bayern have now won 27 out of their last 28 games – the only "blemish" being a goalless with RB Leipzig, who demonstrated their own potency against Atletico Madrid on Thursday. Since the restart after the coronavirus-enforced hiatus, they have won every single game, leading football magazine 11Freunde to call Bayern "the team of the corona age" in which football is reduced to the game itself and nothing more.

Sympathy for ter Stegen

In the age of corona football, Bayern could not be further removed from their famous "FC Hollywood" nickname, a club of self-obsessed divas only ever one bad result or publicity stunt away from drama.

No, Flick's Bayern, cut off from the outside world in their coronavirus bubble, seem immune to outside distractions. The players, like Goretzka, immune to such unprofessional emotions as pity for a defeated opponent. Well, almost immune.

"I'm sorry that Marc-Andre ter Stegen conceded so many goals," admitted Manuel Neuer, seemingly burying the hatchet from last year's long-distance spat with his rival for the Germany No 1 jersey. "I wouldn't wish that on any colleague from the national team."

Otherwise, sympathy was in short supply. Bayern have more important things on their minds.

  • Bayern Munich's Leroy Sane (imago images/Chai v.d. Laage)

    Bayern Munich No. 10s through history

    Leroy Sane

    After completing his €50 million move from Manchester City, Bayern Munich's Leroy Sane was assigned the famous number 10 shirt. He took the mantle from Coutinho, who wore number 10 during his one year loan spell from Barcelona. Sane will become the latest in a long line of Bayern greats to wear the highly sought-after number.

  • Bayern Munich's Uli Hoeness (imago sportfotodienst)

    Bayern Munich No. 10s through history

    Uli Hoeness

    The first Bayern star to wear number 10 consistently was Uli Hoeness. That's because, during Hoeness' career in the 70s, numbers still corresponded with positions on the pitch. Hoeness mostly played on the left wing during his brief career, which was shortened by injury, and therefore wore the number 10.

  • Bayern Munich's Michael Rummenigge (imago images/Pressefoto Baumann)

    Bayern Munich No. 10s through history

    Michael Rummenigge

    Michael Rummenigge also consistently sported the number 10 shirt for a similar reason to Hoeness. The number was also fitting as his brother, Karl-Heinz, wore the number 11 shirt when the two played at Bayern together. Michael Rummenigge is also well remembered as a Borussia Dortmund number 10 after spending five seasons with the club from 1988 to 1993.

  • Bayern Munich's Olaf Thon (imago sportfotodienst)

    Bayern Munich No. 10s through history

    Olaf Thon

    Olaf Thon was the next Bayern player after Rummenigge to consistently don the 10 — also because he played on the left wing. He registered 35 goals and 27 assists during the four seasons he frequently wore number 10. Thon relinquished the number to Lothar Matthäus in 1992 when the midfielder returned from inter Milan, but Thon exclusively wore the number 10 during his post-Bayern career at Schalke.

  • Bayern Munich's Lothar Matthäus (Imago Images)

    Bayern Munich No. 10s through history

    Lothar Matthäus

    Matthäus wore the number eight during his first spell with Bayern Munich from 1984 to 1988. But after donning the 10 shirt with Inter Milan in Italy, he kept the number when he returned to Munich in 1992 — even though he played mostly as a sweeper during his second stint with the Bavarians.

  • Bayern Munich's Ciriaco Sforza (Imago Images)

    Bayern Munich No. 10s through history

    Ciriaco Sforza

    Upon Matthäus' departure from Bayern in 2000, the number 10 passed to Ciriaco Sforza. The Swiss midfielder had frequently worn the 10 shirt during his Kaiserslautern career and carried the number for two seasons with Bayern.

  • Bayern Munich's Roy Makaay (Imago Images)

    Bayern Munich No. 10s through history

    Roy Makaay

    One of the best goalscoring number 10s to play for Bayern was Roy Makaay. The Dutchman, who joined the Bavarians from Deportivo La Coruna in Spain, scored 103 goals during his four seasons in Munich. The number went unused for two years after Makaay's departure in 2007 before it was given to his Dutch compatriot, Arjen Robben.

  • Bayern Munich's Arjen Robben (picture-alliance/dpa/A. Gebert)

    Bayern Munich No. 10s through history

    Arjen Robben

    No Bayern player has worn the number 10 longer than Arjen Robben. The Dutch winger sported the famous two digits for a full decade from 2009 to 2019. With the number 10 on his back, he recorded 144 goals and 101 assists in 309 games. His goal tally ranks eighth on Bayern's all-time goalscoring list.

    Author: Davis VanOpdorp


DW recommends

Champions League: Bayern Munich coach Hansi Flick entering biggest proving ground

Bayern Munich's new lease of life has Hansi Flick’s name being discussed among a pantheon of coaching legends. His greatest proving ground still awaits — with a treacherous road to Champions League glory ahead.  

Advertisement
Instagram Logo Neu (Instagram)

DW Kick Off on Instagram

News and background stories from football and the rest of the world of sports, from Germany's international broadcaster.  

Deutschland Negativ-Journalistenpreis «Verschlossenen Auster» geht an Facebook (picture alliance/dpa/K. Nietfeld)

DW Kick off on Facebook

This is the place to come to find all of our Bundesliga and other football-related content on Facebook.  

Social Media Twitter Logo Symbolbild (picture alliance/ANP)

DW Sports on Twitter

News and background stories from football and the rest of the world of sports, from Germany's international broadcaster.  

Fussball 1.Bundesliga Saison 17/18 - FC Bayern Muenchen vs Hannover 96 (picture-alliance/Pressefoto ULMER/Markus Ulmer)

DW Bundesliga on Alexa

Want to hear what we think about the latest Bundesliga matchday? Just ask your Alexa device to play the audio of our opinion piece.  