Istanbul riot police break up Saturday Mothers' vigil

Police dispersed a group known as "Saturday Mothers" as it headed for Istanbul's Galatasaray square, prompting Human Rights Watch (HRW) to describe Saturday's incident as "cruel treatment of families seeking justice for state crimes."

One of those briefly held by police was 82-year-old mother, Emine Ocak, (pictured above) whose son Hasan disappeared in 1995 after being taken into custody, then aged 30.

Read more: Turkey's silent 'Standing Man' in 2013

The mothers – who have run regular vigils for decades – want an independent commission to look into the unexplained fate of relatives missing since Turkey's 1980 coup and during three decades of conflict centered on Turkey's mainly Kurdish south-east.

Activists say Turkey has never properly investigated the fates of those still missing.

Vigil prohibited

Istanbul's central Beyoglu city authority had banned Saturday's vigil, asserting that social media linked to the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) has been used by organizers - a claim denied by "Saturday Mothers" as a group.

From 1999 until 2009, police repeatedly intervened to hinder vigils but in more recent years had kept only a watchful presence – until Saturday's use of water cannon and tear gas.

Coughing shoppers were sighted in Istanbul's busy precinct, reported the newspaper Cumhuriyet.

People dispersed as police fired tear gas

Parliamentarians took part

Turkish lawyer Efkan Bolac wrote on Twitter that 47 people had been detained and were being released after giving statements to police.

Read more: Argentina's Grandmothers of the Plaza de Mayo

Also participating at Saturday's attempted vigil were parliamentarians of the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) and the pro-Kurdish People's Democratic Party (HDP).

Turkey's currency crisis explained The big picture Turkey is in the throes of a full-blown currency crisis, with the Turkish lira losing nearly 45 percent of its value since the start of the year. The currency crisis threatens to plunge the world's 18th-largest economy into a financial crisis and trigger contagion in emerging markets and Europe.

Turkey's currency crisis explained Search for yield Turkey has traditionally suffered from a large current account deficit. This difference between import and export of goods and services has been filled through external borrowing in foreign currency. A decade of easy money and low interest rates in the United States and EU following the 2008 financial crisis led to investors searching for higher yields to emerging markets like Turkey.

Turkey's currency crisis explained Credit-fueled growth The external funds entered the Turkish economy to finance deficits, massive government spending and company borrowing. Credit-fueled growth helped the Turkish economy grow and boosted the government’s popularity through increased consumption and major construction projects. Here, road paint reads: "Slow down."

Turkey's currency crisis explained Reducing exposure to emerging markets Investors have pulled back money from emerging markets in recent months as the US Federal Reserve has steadily raised interest rates and is cutting back on easy money policies in response to a robust American economy. This has caused the dollar to increase, the lira to fall, and Turkish bond yields to rise.

Turkey's currency crisis explained Loss of confidence in Erdogan's strong hand The pressure on Turkey is reflective of broader trends in emerging markets, although the lira is by far the worst performer. That's because investors have lost confidence in management of the economy under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who believes in unorthodox economic policy, demands low interest rates and constantly assails "the interest rate lobby." Inflation is at 16 percent a year.

Turkey's currency crisis explained Trump's tweet shakes markets On August 10, US President Donald Trump announced higher tariffs on Turkish imports of steel and aluminum. The tariffs themselves are minor and impact around $1 billion (€875 million) in trade, but they weighed on market confidence in the vulnerable Turkish economy. Even more, Trump’s direct reference to the Turkish lira sent the currency tumbling.

Turkey's currency crisis explained Frenemies The imprisonment of US pastor Andrew Brunson has weighed heavily on relations, leading to a series of escalations. Ties between the two NATO allies have also nosedived over US support for Syrian Kurdish forces, Ankara's plans to buy a Russian missile system and Turkey's demand that Washington extradite US-based Islamic cleric Fethullah Gulen, whom Erdogan blames for the failed July 2016 coup bid.

Turkey's currency crisis explained One man show Poor relations between Washington and Ankara have added to Turkey's economic woes, but given broader fundamentals it is only a proximate cause of the market mayhem. More than 30 percent of the lira’s loss has come since June, when Erdogan took over the office with new sweeping powers. Erdogan's authoritarian hand has distanced the country from traditional Western allies and hit confidence.

Turkey's currency crisis explained Albayrak: the son-in-law After winning a June election, Erdogan spooked markets when he tightened his control over the central bank. Instead of appointing technocrats, Erdogan appointed his son-in-law Berat Albayrak (pictured) to lead the newly empowered Finance Ministry. This has raised concerns over the central bank's independence given the president’s repeated statements against raising interest rates.

Turkey's currency crisis explained 'Economic war' Erdogan has not inspired confidence in responding to the lira meltdown. He speaks of "economic war" and a "campaign" waged by external powers designed to weaken Turkey. Instead of taking drastic action to shore up confidence, such as raising interest rates or going to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the government is couching itself in nationalistic rhetoric of sacrifice.



Economic woes

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who in 2011 as then-prime minister met members of Saturday Mothers, was focused Saturday on economic woes.

In his first comments in days on the Turkish lira's slump, Erdogan called on Turks to "resist attacks against the Turkish economy."

It was up to "every member of our nation to protect their independence, nation and the future," he asserted.

It was the Saturday Mothers' 700th protest, police used water cannon and tear gas to disperse the protesters

ipj/ng (dpa, AFP)