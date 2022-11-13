  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
US midterm elections 2022
War in Ukraine
UN climate summit
Police and emergency service members work at the scene after an explosion on busy pedestrian Istiklal street in Istanbul
The bombing took place on the busy shopping street of IstiklalImage: Kemal Aslan/REUTERS
CatastropheTurkey

Istanbul explosion: 6 killed in suspected terror attack

5 hours ago

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the explosion on the iconic thoroughfare of Istiklal "smells like terrorism." Several people were killed and dozens injured.

https://p.dw.com/p/4JSAw

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said an explosion that occurred in central Istanbul on Sunday leaving at least six dead and 53 injured "smells like terrorism."

"It would be wrong to say this is undoubtedly a terrorist attack but the initial developments and initial intelligence from my governor is that it smells like terrorism," he told a news conference.

Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay said he assumed the blast was a "terrorist attack." 

Oktay put the number of injuries at 81. 

Turkey's state news agency Anadolu reported that five prosecutors were assigned to investigate the cause of the blast.

Explosion rocks central Istanbul: DW's Julia Hahn reports

What do we know so far?

Videos shared on social media showed multiple people on the ground amid blast damage. The footage showed an ambulance and police arriving on the scene.

Turkish media reports indicated the blast occurred at 4:20 p.m. local time (1330 GMT). Video posted online taken at the time of the blast showed a fireball overwhelming the crowded street as pedestrians strolled before abruptly turning, many running scared.

Turkey's media watchdog, the Supreme Board of Radio and Television, imposed temporary restrictions on reporting on the blast and its aftermath shortly after the incident. In the past, such restrictions have been in place following similar incidents.

On social media, users said Istiklal Street, just off Taksim Square, was cordoned off as shops were closed. A Reuters reporter observed a helicopter over the blast scene.

Istiklal Street runs through the central district of Beyoglu, home to many foreign residents and is frequented by tourists.

Previously in 2016, a suicide bomber detonated on Istiklal, killing four and injuring 39.

fb, ar/aw (AP, AFP)

Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Robert Habeck speaks on a plane to Singapore, with reporters visible in the background. From 12.11.2022.

Germany must 'be more careful' with China, Habeck tells DW

Politics9 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Ebiokpo Fekosufa, a resident of Tombia in Bayelsa state, Nigeria, wades through the deserted town.

Nigeria suffers worst floods in a decade

Nigeria suffers worst floods in a decade

CatastropheNovember 12, 202203:47 min
More from Africa

Asia

A military parade in New Delhi

Is India's push for self-reliance putting defense at risk?

Is India's push for self-reliance putting defense at risk?

ConflictsNovember 11, 2022
More from Asia

Germany

A man, woman and two children sit on a bench, out of focus, behind a wire fence with clothing hung on it

Germany: Dramatic increase in number of Turkish refugees

Germany: Dramatic increase in number of Turkish refugees

SocietyNovember 11, 2022
More from Germany

Europe

Passengers with suitcases in front of train

Fact check: Does the EU prioritize Ukrainian refugees?

Fact check: Does the EU prioritize Ukrainian refugees?

Politics23 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Women chant slogans and hold up signs depicting the image of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who died while in the custody of Iranian authorities, during a demonstration in Erbil, Iraq.

Northern Iraq: A new base for Iran's protest movement?

Northern Iraq: A new base for Iran's protest movement?

Politics3 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

A young woman registers to vote in the midterm elections in the US

US midterms: Gen Z makes sure its voice is heard

US midterms: Gen Z makes sure its voice is heard

Politics22 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

A polling station workers holds up a ballot while talking to a woman in Nicaragua

Nicaragua: Ortega's rivals decry local vote clampdown

Nicaragua: Ortega's rivals decry local vote clampdown

PoliticsNovember 7, 2022
More from Latin America
Go to homepage