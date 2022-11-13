Istanbul explosion: 6 killed in suspected terror attack

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the explosion on the iconic thoroughfare of Istiklal "smells like terrorism." Several people were killed and dozens injured.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said an explosion that occurred in central Istanbul on Sunday leaving at least six dead and 53 injured "smells like terrorism."

"It would be wrong to say this is undoubtedly a terrorist attack but the initial developments and initial intelligence from my governor is that it smells like terrorism," he told a news conference.

Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay said he assumed the blast was a "terrorist attack."

Oktay put the number of injuries at 81.

Turkey's state news agency Anadolu reported that five prosecutors were assigned to investigate the cause of the blast.



Explosion rocks central Istanbul: DW's Julia Hahn reports To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

What do we know so far?

Videos shared on social media showed multiple people on the ground amid blast damage. The footage showed an ambulance and police arriving on the scene.

Turkish media reports indicated the blast occurred at 4:20 p.m. local time (1330 GMT). Video posted online taken at the time of the blast showed a fireball overwhelming the crowded street as pedestrians strolled before abruptly turning, many running scared.

Turkey's media watchdog, the Supreme Board of Radio and Television, imposed temporary restrictions on reporting on the blast and its aftermath shortly after the incident. In the past, such restrictions have been in place following similar incidents.

On social media, users said Istiklal Street, just off Taksim Square, was cordoned off as shops were closed. A Reuters reporter observed a helicopter over the blast scene.

Istiklal Street runs through the central district of Beyoglu, home to many foreign residents and is frequented by tourists.

Previously in 2016, a suicide bomber detonated on Istiklal, killing four and injuring 39.

fb, ar/aw (AP, AFP)