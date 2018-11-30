Israel's Netanyahu should be indicted for corruption, police say

Authorities said they have sufficient evidence to show the Israeli premier accepted bribes and committed fraud. But he has rejected the allegations as a plot brought on by political enemies.
Israeli police on Sunday recommended Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu be indicted in a corruption case involving the country's telecommunications giant Bezeq.
Police said they have enough evidence to show Netanyahu and his wife Sara accepted bribes and committed fraud and breach of trust.
What we know so far:
'No moral mandate'
The police's recommendation has triggered calls for Netanyahu to resign immediately.
"The prime minister has no moral mandate to keep his seat and must resign today," said Tamar Zandberg, who leads the leftwing Meretz party. "Israel must go to elections."
This is the third corruption probe in which police have recommended charges against the prime minister. His wife already faces trial in a separate case for allegedly misusing state funds.
What happens next?
Israel's attorney general will decide whether to go forward with charges.
