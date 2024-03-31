Israeli military reports killing Hezbollah missile commander

An airstrike in Lebanon "eliminated" a Hezbollah missile unit commander, the Israeli military says. Israel and the Iran-backed group have been trading cross-border fire for months on an almost daily basis.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Sunday said it had killed a Hezbollah commander in an airstrike in Lebanon.

The IDF identified the man as Ismail Al-Zin and said that he was a senior missile unit commander.

"IAF aircraft struck a vehicle in the area of Kounine in Lebanon in which Ismail Al-Zin was located," the military said.

"Al-Zin was a significant commander in the Anti-Tank Missile Unit of Hezbollah's Radwan Forces," the IDF said.

The Israeli military posted up footage on social media platform X, showing infrared footage of a vehicle being hit by an air strike.

On Saturday, three UN observers and a translator were injured by a shell that exploded near them as they patrolled outside of Rmeish in southern Lebanon.

The IDF on Friday said it had killed Ali Abed Akhsan Naim, deputy commander of Hezbollah's rocket and missiles unit, in an airstrike in the area of Bazouriyeh in Lebanon.

Hezbollah — a Shiite militant group that receives support from Iran — has been designated a terrorist organization by Israel, the US, Germany and other governments.

The hostilities broke out after Hamas carried out its unprecedented deadly attacks on Israel on October 7. Hezbollah announced its support for Hamas, which is also designated a terrorist organization by many countries including the US and Germany.

Hezbollah has said that at least 240 of its fighters have been killed since then. There have also been civilian casualties on both sides of the border and tens of thousands of people have fled the area.

kb/rc (AFP, Reuters)