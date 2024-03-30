Israel denies attacking UN observers in Lebanon

Israel denies attacking UN observers in LebanonMarch 30, 2024
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it did not carry out a strike on a United Nations observer vehicle in southern Lebanon on Saturday.
"Contrary to the reports, the IDF did not strike a UNIFIL vehicle in the area of Rmeish this morning," the military said in a post in Hebrew on X, formerly Twitter. Israel's Foreign Ministry later posted the same denial in English.
Lebanese media reported three UN observers and a translator were injured when a drone outside of Rmeish attacked their vehicle.
The United Nations peacekeeping mission in Lebanon, known as UNIFIL, had a different account, saying a shell exploded near them as they were carrying out a foot patrol.
It said targeting peacekeepers is "unacceptable."
What we know so far
The Lebanese state-run news agency NNA reported three observers from Australia, Chile, and Norway and a Lebanese translator were injured in the attack.
According to the reports, they were airlifted in a UNIFIL helicopter.
Since the start of the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza in October, Israel and Lebanon-based Hamas-allied Hezbollah have regularly traded fire across the border.
Fears of a broader regional conflagration intensified on Friday as Israel struck Hezbollah targets in Syria and Lebanon..
lo/sms (Reuters, dpa)