Israel denies attacking UN observers in Lebanon

Three observers and a translator working for the UN peacekeeping mission were wounded while on patrol in southern Lebanon.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it did not carry out a strike on a United Nations observer vehicle in southern Lebanon on Saturday.

"Contrary to the reports, the IDF did not strike a UNIFIL vehicle in the area of Rmeish this morning," the military said in a post in Hebrew on X, formerly Twitter. Israel's Foreign Ministry later posted the same denial in English.

Lebanese media reported three UN observers and a translator were injured when a drone outside of Rmeish attacked their vehicle.

The United Nations peacekeeping mission in Lebanon, known as UNIFIL, had a different account, saying a shell exploded near them as they were carrying out a foot patrol.

It said targeting peacekeepers is "unacceptable."

What we know so far

The Lebanese state-run news agency NNA reported three observers from Australia, Chile, and Norway and a Lebanese translator were injured in the attack.

According to the reports, they were airlifted in a UNIFIL helicopter.

Since the start of the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza in October, Israel and Lebanon-based Hamas-allied Hezbollah have regularly traded fire across the border.

Fears of a broader regional conflagration intensified on Friday as Israel struck Hezbollah targets in Syria and Lebanon..

