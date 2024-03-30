  1. Skip to content
Israel denies attacking UN observers in Lebanon

March 30, 2024

Three observers and a translator working for the UN peacekeeping mission were wounded while on patrol in southern Lebanon.

The Palestinian flag and the flag of Hezbollah wave in the wind on a pole as peacekeepers from the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) patrol the border area between Lebanon and Israel
Unifil has been monitoring the border area between Israel and Lebanon since 1978.Image: Joseph Eid/AFP/Getty Images

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it did not carry out a strike on a United Nations observer vehicle in southern Lebanon on Saturday.

"Contrary to the reports, the IDF did not strike a UNIFIL vehicle in the area of Rmeish this morning," the military said in a post in Hebrew on X, formerly Twitter. Israel's Foreign Ministry later posted the same denial in English.

Lebanese media reported three UN observers and a translator were injured when a drone outside of Rmeish attacked their vehicle.

The United Nations peacekeeping mission in Lebanon, known as UNIFIL, had a different account, saying a shell exploded near them as they were carrying out a foot patrol.

It said targeting peacekeepers is "unacceptable." 

What we know so far

The Lebanese state-run news agency NNA reported three observers from Australia, Chile, and Norway and a Lebanese translator were injured in the attack.

According to the reports, they were airlifted in a UNIFIL helicopter. 

Since the start of the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza in October, Israel and Lebanon-based Hamas-allied Hezbollah have regularly traded fire across the border.

Fears of a broader regional conflagration intensified on Friday as Israel struck Hezbollah targets in Syria and Lebanon..

lo/sms (Reuters, dpa)