  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Energy crisis
Iran protests
Etgar Keret
Etgar Keret is known for his short stories and graphic novelsImage: Anto Magzan/ZUMAPRESS.com/picture alliance
LiteratureGermany

Etgar Keret at the Jewish Museum Berlin

Philipp Jedicke
24 minutes ago

He is one of the superstars of the Israeli literary scene: Etgar Keret wrote nine new short stories for the Jewish Museum's exhibition "Inside Out."

https://p.dw.com/p/4ISkj

Book authors rarely have an entire exhibition dedicated to them during their lifetime.

On Friday (21.10.2022), the Jewish Museum Berlin launches "Inside Out," a new exhibition entirely based on Israeli literary star Etgar Keret, who wrote nine short stories for the project. 

The stories, based on his life and his mother's memories, will be presented to the public for the first time. They depict everyday family life in Israel, but are also influenced by traumatic war events experienced by his mother, who was born in Poland in 1934.

Objects from the museum's collections were selected to illustrate Keret's texts, and commissioned works by contemporary artists that were created in collaboration with the author are also on display.

"The interplay of memories, objects, and artistic installations allow visitors to enter new, evocative and associative spaces that deliberately defy conventional expectations of a museum visit," according to the museum's website. Keret recorded the audios of the texts, also available on the Jewish Museum's website, in Hebrew and English, while the German translations are narrated by Keret's friend and fellow writer, Daniel Kehlmann.

Jewish Museum Berlin, building with flags in front
Jewish Museum Berlin is Europe's largest Jewish museumImage: Jürgen Ritter/IMAGO

Author, scriptwriter, filmmaker

Born the youngest of three children in Ramat Gan in 1967, Etgar Keret is an internationally renowned and award-winning author. He lives in Tel Aviv and teaches at Ben Gurion University. In the course of his literary career, he has penned novels, non-fiction texts, graphic novels and screenplays, and written for renowned newspapers including The New York Times and Le Monde.

In 2007 he realized the film "Jellyfish" about multicultural life in Tel Aviv, based on a screenplay written by his wife, the filmmaker Shira Geffen. The film was awarded the Palme d'Or at the 2007 Cannes Film Festival. He and his wife also created the award-winning miniseries "My Talking Goldfish."

Childhood memories

Keret is best known, however, for his short story collections, including "Missing Kissinger," "Suddenly, a Knock on the Door," "The Seven Good Years," and "Fly Already." German writer Maxim Biller once called Etgar Keret "the best short story writer since Kafka and Hemingway."

In the Berlin exhibition, Keret focuses on his mother's memories and his own childhood. His Polish-born parents, Efraim and Orna Keret, are Holocaust survivors. His father hid in a cave with his family for two years, and his mother escaped from the Warsaw ghetto with her father. He was killed as an underground fighter in the Warsaw Uprising and tasked his daughter with "surviving the war and making sure our name lives on." After spending time in orphanages in Poland and France, Keret's mother emigrated to Israel as the sole survivor of her family, where she met Keret's father, Efraim.

His parents' stories had a strong impact on Keret's childhood and youth. Both were very skeptical of regulations from authorities, and so they usually gave their children free rein. They felt the rules in secondary school were too rigid, so it was entirely up to Etgar whether he wanted to attend.

Inspired by Kafka

During his military service, which he felt was very depressing, Keret read and was profoundly influenced by Franz Kafka's novel "The Metamorphosis," he said in an interview with The New Yorker magazine.

He began writing and found his preferred genre in the literary form of the short story. Keret's stories show quite an affinity for the absurd and he often transcends the boundaries between reality and fantasy — their logic follows dreams, as he once told the Frankfurter Rundschau newspaper.

In 1992, he published "Pipelines," his first collection of short stories. His second story collection, the 1994 "Missing Kissinger," made him famous.

He does not see himself as a political person, but he has repeatedly taken a critical look at Israeli politics and the Middle East conflict in guest articles for daily newspapers including Süddeutsche Zeitung, the New York Times and Le Monde.

"I often say that reading basically trains the weakest of all human muscles: the muscle of empathy," Etgar Keret once told DW.

"Inside Out: Etgar Keret" runs from October 21, 2022 to February 5, 2023 at the Jewish Museum Berlin.

This article was originally written in German.

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

A pair of hands hold one another in a black and white portrait.

Portraits of Holocaust survivors at Berlin's Jewish Museum

Portraits of Holocaust survivors at Berlin's Jewish Museum

Photographer Konrad Rufus Müller, known for his portraits of German chancellors, donated a collection of photos of Holocaust survivors to the museum. Each person has a unique story to tell.
CultureFebruary 16, 20228 images
A woman gazes into void , behind her a glimpse of part of the Brandenburg Gate

The search for redemption: Yael Bartana at the Jewish Museum

The search for redemption: Yael Bartana at the Jewish Museum

Israeli artist Yael Bartana lets an androgynous messiah figure roam through a utopian Berlin in the exhibition "Redemption Now" at the Jewish Museum.
CultureJune 10, 2021

Exhibition 'Inside Out' at the Jewish Museum Berlin

www.jmberlin.de
Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A gas stove burning

EU leaders agree to combat rising energy prices

Politics8 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A young Black woman speaks into a yellow microphone

Fighting domestic violence with music in rural Ghana

Fighting domestic violence with music in rural Ghana

SocietyOctober 20, 202202:16 min
More from Africa

Asia

Newly elected president of India’s main opposition Congress party Mallikarjun Kharge

Can a non-Gandhi president revive India's Congress party?

Can a non-Gandhi president revive India's Congress party?

Politics20 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

The sun rises on an early June morning over a Spreewald river near Raddusch in Brandenburg, Germany

Germany's wild side: Forests, moors and gorges

Germany's wild side: Forests, moors and gorges

Travel42 minutes ago10 images
More from Germany

Europe

A man on a bicycle, long line of cars

Russian feminists help men avoid draft

Russian feminists help men avoid draft

Conflicts15 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

A charred area of Evin prison

A look inside Iran's notorious Evin prison

A look inside Iran's notorious Evin prison

Human Rights17 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

A toy holds up a sign saying "Looking for a job"

Will the Great Resignation trend end soon?

Will the Great Resignation trend end soon?

Business18 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

The EU is looking beyond its own crises to address a human tragedy unfolding in Latin America.

Migrants risk death on Darien Gap trek north

Migrants risk death on Darien Gap trek north

MigrationOctober 19, 202203:50 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage