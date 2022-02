Malwina Braun

Born in Krakow, Poland, in 1928, Malwina Braun lived with her family in the Nazi-designated Jewish ghetto for two years before being taken to the Auschwitz concentration camp and later to the Plaszow concentration camp. It was in a uniform factory in Plaszow that she met Oskar Schindler. "He was a very, very nice man. He got 1,200 people out who worked for him and whom he protected."