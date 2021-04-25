 Israel: Premier League referee to begin transitioning | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 25.04.2021

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Sports

Israel: Premier League referee to begin transitioning

Sagi Berman, a referee in Israel’s Premier League, will change her name to Sapir, with the local FA's support. She intends to continue refereeing in the country's top tier.

Israel football logo

Israeli referee Sagi Berman wants to become Sapir Berman

A top-level referee has started the process of gender transitioning, reports in Israel say.

Sagi Berman, 27, will change her name to Sapir and start being addressed with female pronouns.

The medical part of the process will take about three years, but according to Israeli outlet Sport 5, Berman has already been receiving a separate dressing room from the rest of the match-day officials.

She intends to continue in her refereeing career in the Israeli Premier League, in which she's been officiating games since the beginning of last season.

At the start of the 2018/19 season, semiprofessional referee Lucy Clark, of England, became the highest-profile referee to come out as transgender.

Speaking about her experiences after her first season as a woman, she told the English FA's website that she wished she had told the football world years ago. She officiated games in the lower divisions of England's football pyramid, as well as in some of England's amateur men's leagues.

Berman will call a press conference to discuss her decision on Tuesday. The Israeli FA and referees association have shown full support for Berman, and are reportedly already consulting with both UEFA and FIFA regarding the technicalities of the process.

Advertisement
Instagram Logo Neu

DW Kick Off on Instagram

News and background stories from football and the rest of the world of sports, from Germany's international broadcaster.  

Deutschland Negativ-Journalistenpreis «Verschlossenen Auster» geht an Facebook

DW Kick off on Facebook

This is the place to come to find all of our Bundesliga and other football-related content on Facebook.  

Social Media Twitter Logo Symbolbild

DW Sports on Twitter

News and background stories from football and the rest of the world of sports, from Germany's international broadcaster.  

Fussball 1.Bundesliga Saison 17/18 - FC Bayern Muenchen vs Hannover 96

DW Bundesliga on Alexa

Want to hear what we think about the latest Bundesliga matchday? Just ask your Alexa device to play the audio of our opinion piece.  