Israel: Far-right lawmaker visit sparks uproar in east Jerusalem

Violent clashes broke out in a flashpoint neighborhood in east Jerusalem late on Sunday, after a visit from a controversial lawmaker caused tensions to boil over between Palestinian residents and ultranationalist Jewish activists.
The latest flareup of tensions took place in the neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah, where clashes last year escalated into an 11-day war between Israeli forces and Hamas militants.
What happened?
Israeli police deployed water cannon in an effort to disperse Palestinian protesters, including spraying them with foul-smelling water.
Authorities said at least 12 people were detained for "public riots and violence," saying some detainees threw rocks and fired flares.
One video on social media appeared to show a riot officer kicking a young Palestinian man.
The Red Crescent reported that at least 31 Palestinians, including a child, were wounded during clashes with authorities. A reporter for news agency AFP said that one police officer was injured as well.
Why did the clashes break out?
The tensions began after a Jewish settler home in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood was set on fire over the weekend.
In response, ultranationalist lawmaker Itamar Ben-Gvir announced that he would set up an "office" in a tent in the neighborhood on Sunday. Ben-Gvir, a far-right politician who is known for making incendiary remarks about Palestinians, also called on ultranationalist supporters to join him.
Ben-Gvir is a member of the far-right Otzma Yehudit party
Palestinian residents gathered in response. Jewish Israelis that oppose Ben-Gvir also called on people to gather in Sheikh Jarrah to show support for the neighborhood's Arab residents.
Tensions soon boiled over into violent clashes, with opponents of Ben-Gvir throwing chairs at his makeshift tent office.
Ben-Gvir, who said he intended to spend the night in the neighborhood, accused Israeli police of "extreme brutality" against his followers. He also tweeted a picture of himself from the hospital, saying that he'd fainted, but intended to return.
Many Palestinian families in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood and other areas in east Jerusalem face eviction by Jewish settler groups. Thousands of other Palestinians live in buildings that also face demolition
What have the reactions been?
The European Union responded quickly to the spike in tensions, calling on the "violent clashes" to end quickly.
"Incidents of settler violence, irresponsible provocations and other escalatory acts in this sensitive area only fuel further tensions & must cease," the EU's delegation for Palestinians wrote on Twitter.
The Israeli police said that it would show "zero tolerance" for any group contributing to the violence.
"Israel Police will continue to act with determination and zero tolerance for violence of any kind, violation of public order and attempts to harm police officers or civilians in violation of the law," authorities said in a statement.
The Palestinian Authority, based in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, sharply criticized the actions of Ben-Gvir, calling it an "escalating move that threatens to ignite ... violence that will be difficult to control."
The militant Hamas group, which controls Gaza, issued a warning over the unrest, threatening "consequences" should the clashes continue.
During the 1967 war, Israel captured east Jerusalem, the West Bank and the Gaza Strip. Israel later annexed east Jerusalem, which is the home of some of the most holy sites in the Jewish, Christian and Muslim faiths.
The annexation is not recognized by the international community. Palestinians claim east Jerusalem as the capital of a future state, while Israel considers the entire city to be its capital.
rs/wd (AP, AFP)
-
Promised land, enemy land: Israel 70 years after independence
Long-held hope is victorious
On May 14, 1948, David Ben-Gurion, future first prime minister of Israel, declares the state's independence, outlining the Jewish story: "The people kept faith with (the land) throughout their dispersion and never ceased to pray and hope for their return to it and for the restoration in it of their political freedom." It was the birth of an internationally recognized Jewish homeland.
-
Promised land, enemy land: Israel 70 years after independence
The darkest hour
While the controversial idea of a God-given land for Jews has biblical roots, the Holocaust was a close, powerful backdrop for the significance of Israel's founding. Nazi Germany murdered six million Jews across Europe, and those who survived the concentration camps endured expulsion and forced labor. The above photo shows survivors of the Auschwitz camp following liberation.
-
Promised land, enemy land: Israel 70 years after independence
'Nakba': Arabic for 'catastrophe'
Directly after Israel's founding, it was attacked by troops from Egypt, Syria, Jordan and Iraq - among others. Israel pushed back and expanded its control over 77% of Palestinian territory. Some 700,000 Palestinians were driven from their homes. "Nakba" is what Palestinians call this event. The war encapsulated the still unresolved Mideast conflict sparked in 1917 with the Balfour Declaration.
-
Promised land, enemy land: Israel 70 years after independence
Life on a kibbutz
These land collectives, known as kibbutzim in the plural, were established across Israel following independence. Many were run by secular or socialist Jews in an effort to realize their vision of society.
-
Promised land, enemy land: Israel 70 years after independence
A state at war
Tensions with its Arab neighbors erupted in the Six-Day War in June 1967. With a surprise attack, Israel is able to swiftly defeat Egypt, Jordan and Syria, bringing the Arab-populated areas of the Sinai Peninsula, the Gaza Strip, the West Bank, East Jerusalem and the Golan Heights under Israeli control. Victory leads to occupation — and more tension and conflict.
-
Promised land, enemy land: Israel 70 years after independence
Settlements on disputed territory
Israel's settlement policy worsens the conflict with Palestinians. Due to development and expansion of Jewish areas on occupied Palestinian land, the Palestinian Authority accuses Israel of making a future Palestinian state untenable. Israel has largely ignored the international community's criticism of its settlement policy, arguing new construction is either legal or necessary for security.
-
Promised land, enemy land: Israel 70 years after independence
Anger, hate and stones: The first intifada
In winter 1987, Palestinians begin mass protests of Israel's ongoing occupation. Unrest spreads from Gaza to East Jerusalem and the West Bank. The uprising eventually wound down and led to the 1993 Oslo Accords — the first face-to-face agreement between the government of Israel and the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), the representative body of the Palestinian people.
-
Promised land, enemy land: Israel 70 years after independence
Peace at last?
With former US President Bill Clinton as a mediator, Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin (left) and PLO Chairman Yasser Arafat hold peace talks. The result, the Oslo I Accord, is each side's recognition of the other. The agreement leads many to hope that an end to the Israel-Palestine conflict is not far off, but peace initiatives suffer a major setback when Rabin is assassinated two years later.
-
Promised land, enemy land: Israel 70 years after independence
A void to fill
A right-wing Jewish fanatic shoots and kills Rabin on November 4, 1995, while he is leaving a peace rally in Tel Aviv. Rabin's assassination throws the spotlight on Israel's internal social strife. The divide is growing between centrist and extremist, secular and religious. The photo shows Israel's then-acting prime minister, Shimon Peres, next to the empty chair of his murdered colleague.
-
Promised land, enemy land: Israel 70 years after independence
Addressing the unspeakable
Nazi Germany's mass murder of Jews weighs on German-Israeli relations to this day. In February 2000, Germany's then-President Johannes Rau addresses the Knesset, Israel's parliament, in German. It is a tremendous emotional challenge for both sides, especially for Holocaust survivors and their descendants, but also a step towards closer relations after unforgettable crimes.
-
Promised land, enemy land: Israel 70 years after independence
The Israeli wall
In 2002, amid the violence and terror of the Second Intifada, Israel starts building a 107-kilometer-long (67-mile-long) barrier of barbed wire, concrete wall and guard towers between itself and Palestinian areas of the West Bank. It suppresses the violence but does not solve the larger political conflict. The wall grows in length over the years and is projected to reach around 700 kilometers.
-
Promised land, enemy land: Israel 70 years after independence
A gesture to the dead
Germany's current foreign minister, Heiko Maas, steps decisively into an ever closer German-Israeli relationship. His first trip abroad as the country's top diplomat is to Israel in March 2018. At the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial and museum in Jerusalem, he lays a wreath in memory of Holocaust victims.
Author: Kersten Knipp