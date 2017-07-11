Israel: Benjamin Netanyahu held secret talks in Saudi Arabia — reports

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu secretly visited Saudi Arabia on Sunday for talks with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Israeli media reported on Monday.

Neither Netanyahu's office nor the US state department have commented on the reports by Israeli army radio and the country's Kan network.

The Trump administration helped broker peace deals between Israel and Saudi Arabia's neighbours, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.

The normalization of ties has been largely on shared concerns about Iran.

Riyadh has said in the past in it will only recognise Israel once the Palestinians have an independent state.

Israelis — mostly Muslims going on pilgrimage — have been travelling to Saudi Arabia for years. But they usually do so with special permission or by using foreign passports.

jf/rt (AP, Reuters)