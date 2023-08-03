'Islamic State' group announces death of its leader

The terror group calling itself the "Islamic State" says that its leader has been killed in fighting in Syria, but did not say when. Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had said that he was dead months ago.

The leader of the so-called "Islamic State" group, Abu Hussein al-Qurashi, was killed during clashes in Syria's Idlib province, the terror group said in an undated audio recording published on Telegram on Thursday.

He reportedly died in "direct clashes" with jihadist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham.

The group did not say when exaclty al-Qurashi was killed.

It named Abu Hafs al-Hashimi al-Qurashi as the leader. He is the fifth person to head the group.

News of al-Qurashi's death first circulated several months ago, when Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Turkish intelligence forces had killed al-Qurashi in Syria.

This is a developing story. More to follow...

