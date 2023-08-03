  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Niger
Ukraine
Women's World Cup
Law and JusticeGermany

Alleged former Syrian militia leader arrested in Germany

1 hour ago

Ahmad H. allegedly led a pro-Assad militia in the suburbs of Damascus during the early years of the Syrian civil war. He has been accused of crimes against humanity and arrested in Bremen.

https://p.dw.com/p/4UkUP
Three German police officers
Police arrested the suspect in Bremen on Wednesday, and he was remanded in custody on ThursdayImage: Matthias Balk/dpa/picture alliance

German police have arrested a Syrian man on suspicion of crimes against humanity during his time leading a pro-Assad militia in the early stages of the Syrian civil war.

The suspect, identified only as Ahmad H., was arrested in Bremen on Wednesday, prosecutors said a day later.

What is the suspect accused of?

Prosecutors said the suspect was the leader of a militia loyal to Syrian leader Bashar Assad in the Damascus suburb of Tadamon from 2012 to 2015.

They said the militia ran checkpoints where "people were arrested arbitrarily so that they or their family members could be extorted for money, committed to forced labor or tortured."

In one incident, the suspect is alleged to have hit an arrested man in the face and ordered fellow militia members to "brutally torment" him for hours with plastic pipes.

In another incident, the suspect and other militia members allegedly beat and kicked a civilian at a checkpoint, slamming the civilian's head into the pavement and then tying him up before he was taken away by the militia.

Prosecutors also pointed to two alleged incidents where the suspect is said to have arrested a group of 25-30 people and forced them to spend a day carrying sandbags to a nearby front line, where they worked under fire without food or water and were beaten.

The militia also worked with a military intelligence wing that executed at least 47 people in the area, prosecutors said.

German prosecutors invoke 'universal jurisdiction'

On Thursday, a judge remanded the suspect in custody pending a possible indictment.

Although the alleged crimes against humanity were committed in Syria and no German citizens were involved, Germany's principle of "universal jurisdiction" means prosecutors can still pursue cases of serious crimes committed abroad, no matter who perpetrated them or who the victims were.

In 2022, this led to the first conviction of a senior Syrian official for crimes against humanity.

zc/msh (AP, AFP)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Syrien UN Waffeninspektoren

The Assad File

The Assad File

Witnesses, videos and documents suggest the Syrian regime was behind two chemical weapons attacks detailed in a criminal complaint filed in Germany. But can Syrian President Bashar Assad be charged with war crimes? DW and Der Spiegel had exclusive access to witnesses and documents accompanying a criminal complaint filed in Germany.
December 4, 202012:46 min
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Former President Donald Trump waves after talkin with campaign volunteers in Iowa in July
Live

Trump to face 2020 election charges in court

Law and Justice5 minutes ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Attendees of an extraordinary ECOWAS meeting following the coup in Niger are seen talking to each other after their meeting ended.

What can ECOWAS do to counter Niger coup?

What can ECOWAS do to counter Niger coup?

Law and Justice7 hours ago02:20 min
More from Africa

Asia

Afghanistan's women's football team did find a safe haven in Australia and are now affiliated with Melbourne Victory.

Afghan footballers find safe haven in Australia

Afghan footballers find safe haven in Australia

Sports5 hours ago02:31 min
More from Asia

Germany

A protest against high rents by the Brandenburg Gate in September 2021

Germany: Housing is almost unaffordable

Germany: Housing is almost unaffordable

Society3 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny appears behind bars in a prison uniform

Alexei Navalny awaiting verdict in 'extremism' trial

Alexei Navalny awaiting verdict in 'extremism' trial

Politics59 minutes ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Protest in Morocco in support of Rif Movement leader Nasser Zefzafi

Why a friendlier Middle East is more dangerous for activists

Why a friendlier Middle East is more dangerous for activists

Politics2 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

Joe Biden and Isaac Herzog in the Oval Office

Joe Biden and Israel's judicial crisis: A test of US loyalty

Joe Biden and Israel's judicial crisis: A test of US loyalty

PoliticsAugust 2, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

A visibily upset Marta of Brazil following their nil all draw with Jamaica

World Cup: Marta era ends as Brazil crash out

World Cup: Marta era ends as Brazil crash out

SoccerAugust 2, 2023
More from Latin America
Go to homepage