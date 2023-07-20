  1. Skip to content
Iraq: Swedish embassy in Baghdad stormed

27 minutes ago

The incident in the Iraqi capital has been sparked by a planned Quran burning in Stockholm. Supporters of Shiite cleric Muqtada Sadr entered the premises and set fire to the building.

https://p.dw.com/p/4U9Qv
Protesters gather near the Swedish embassy in Baghdad hours after the embassy was stormed and set on fire ahead of an expected Koran burning in Stockholm
Locals have become irritated by events in Sweden and Thursday's protest in Baghdad was organised by supporters of the religious leader Moqtada SadrImage: Ahmed Saad/REUTERS

Hundreds of protesters stormed the Swedish embassy in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, in the early hours of Thursday morning, climbing the building's walls and setting it alight.

Protesters had rallied at the site in anticipation of the planned burning of a Quran in Sweden.

Shiite cleric supporters respond

The demonstration was called by supporters of Shiite cleric Muqtada Sadr to protest the second planned Quran burning in Sweden in recent weeks, according to posts in a popular Telegram group connecting the influential cleric and other pro-Sadr media.

The Swedish foreign ministry's press office also told news agency Reuters that Iraqi authorities should be protecting its diplomatic missions and staff.

Later on Thursday morning, the ministry said in a statement that staff at the embassy were safe.

Planned Koran burning sparks anger

Swedish news agency TT reported on Wednesday that police granted an application for a public meeting outside the Iraqi embassy in the capital of Stockholm on Thursday.

The application says an individual seeks to set the Quran and the Iraqi flag alight, TT reported.

jsi/rc (AFP, Reuters)

