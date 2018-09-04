 Iraq: Rival factions struggle for power in parliament | Middle East| News and analysis of events in the Arab world | DW | 04.09.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Middle East

Iraq: Rival factions struggle for power in parliament

The Iraqi parliament has met for the first time since elections in May. Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi is hoping to form a majority coalition and sideline his rivals, led by former Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki.

Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi

Iraqi lawmakers currently jostling for power to form a majority government have failed to elect a parliamentary speaker, deciding instead to reconvene on September 15.

It was the first meeting of parliament since elections on May 12, in a country plagued by high unemployment, corruption and mass protests due to the lack of basic services and resources, such as water.

Read more: Haider al-Abadi: 'I cannot turn the country upside down in one day'

Current Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi addressed these challenges when he spoke to lawmakers on Monday. "We must focus in the next stage on reconstruction, services, and providing jobs. It is the time for economic reforms and expanding our security achievements," he said.

Al-Abadi is hoping for another term in office, having formed an alliance with Muqtada al-Sadr, a Shia cleric and nationalist leader of the reformist Saairun party.

But now they're competing with a rival bloc backed by al-Abadi's predecessor Nouri al-Maliki, who says his alliance with militia commander Hadi al-Amiri has signatures from 153 lawmakers, having won some support from al-Abadi's bloc. Al-Maliki argued that his bloc now has the stronger position, as al-Abadi's coalition only had signatures of support from party leaders. 

Watch video 04:17
Now live
04:17 mins.

Mosul: Deadly legacy of the 'Islamic State'

Al-Abadi seen as 'less polarizing'

Al-Abadi has been seen as the preferred candidate of the United States. Julien Barnes-Dacey, the director of the Middle East program at the European Council on Foreign Relations, told DW that al-Abadi is perceived as less divisive than al-Maliki.

"Al-Abadi has presented himself as someone who has been able to navigate Iraq through the very choppy waters of the last few years, in a matter that is seen as more inclusive and less polarizing than his predecessor Nouri al-Maliki," he said. "Al-Maliki is seen as more sectarian and more closely aligned with the Iranians."

Barnes-Dacey added that when Maliki was prime minister, his policies favoring the Shia majority boosted sectarianism in the country, which helped lead to the rise of the "Islamic State" (IS). IS made Sunni Islam a core aspect of the group's identity, recruiting Sunnis who were disenfranchised by al-Maliki's government. 

Read more: Iraq's protests: What you need to know

Iraqi citizens resentful of political elite

Negotiations to form a majority government will resume when parliament reconvenes on September 15. But no matter whose bloc succeeds, al-Maliki and al-Abadi both face the task of addressing growing resentment of the political elite among Iraqi citizens.

Since both al-Maliki and al-Abadi have been prime minister, they are both considered to be members of the country's elite. "There has been a widening gap between the elite and the Iraqi citizens," said Renad Mansour, a research fellow at Chatham House. "One of the main reasons behind this emerging gap is that the citizens feel the politicians who have represented them for the last 15 years since the US invasion in 2003 have not done a good job," .

He added that Iraq now has a chance for a fresh start. With IS now driven out of the territory it once held, the next Iraqi government will have to rebuild the country and attempt to move beyond the sectarian Sunni-Shia divide that has defined – often violently – the country's politics in the last 15 years.

"The next parliament is crucial to how these next four years go," Mansour said. "This will be a test of whether Iraq can move beyond the cycle of teetering on the brink of war every few years, or if the country can move into a more positive trajectory."

  • A Yazidi man prays at the door of the holy temple of Lalesh

    The plight of the Yazidi minority in Iraq

    The Yazidis: A history of persecution

    For hundreds of years, the Yazidi community has been persecuted for its religious views, an amalgamation of Zoroastrianism, Christianity and Islam. Throughout their history, they have been killed, forced to convert to other religions and even taken as slaves. While the Kurdish-speaking minority community in northern Iraq had been attacked before, 2014 marked a tragic turning point in history.

  • Yazidi refugees flee the Islamic State militant group

    The plight of the Yazidi minority in Iraq

    Genocide

    In 2014, the "Islamic State" militant group launched a blitzkrieg campaign across Iraq and Syria, capturing large swathes of territory and laying waste to areas such as Mount Sinjar, the ancestral homeland of the Yazidis. More than 5,000 people were killed and up to 10,000 kidnapped, many of them children. The event was described by the UN as a genocide.

  • The photo of a Yazidi girl uploaded to a database used by the Islamic State to keep track of enslaved women

    The plight of the Yazidi minority in Iraq

    Slavery

    The "Islamic State" abducted hundreds of girls and women and enslaved them in the wake of the assault. The militant group created a database of all the women, including pictures of them, to document who bought them and to ensure they do not escape. While dozens of women were able to escape, hundreds more remain missing.

  • A man holds a photo showing members of a Yazidi family

    The plight of the Yazidi minority in Iraq

    Missing

    Thousands of men, women and children remain missing. Critics have accused Iraqi authorities of doing little to find those who were abducted after Baghdad declared military victory over the militant group in December 2017. Family members fear that up to 3,000 Yazidis will remain indefinitely unaccounted for.

  • A Yazidi refugee camp in Turkey

    The plight of the Yazidi minority in Iraq

    Scattered

    In the wake of the "Islamic State" militant group's systematic assault on the Yazidis, many have fled to neighboring countries, Europe and beyond. While some families have found refuge outside their country, others have been forced to stay in camps in Iraqi Kurdistan. Although the UN is helping to rebuild houses in their ancestral homeland, many still believe IS poses a threat to their existence.

    Author: Lewis Sanders IV


Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Iraqi army launches operation to clear 'Islamic State' remnants

The capture of Rawa last week signaled the fall of the final IS stronghold in Iraq, putting a decisive end to the terror group's "caliphate" aspirations. Liberation forces are now pushing into the desert. (23.11.2017)  

Iraqi PM accused of stoking sectarian tension

Criticism of Iraqi Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki is growing louder. Thousands of demonstrators have been calling for political and economic reforms - and Maliki's resignation. (05.01.2013)  

Who is Muqtada al-Sadr, Iraq's influential Shiite cleric?

He has been called an anti-American militant, a cross-sectarian reformer and a new hope for Iraq. From waging war against US troops to winning big at elections, DW explores the evolution of Muqtada al-Sadr. (14.05.2018)  

Iraq's protests: What you need to know

Protests against corruption, poor services and unemployment are challenging the Shiite political class that since 2003 has pilfered the country's resources. Demonstrations in Iraq are not new, but these are different. (22.07.2018)  

Haider al-Abadi: 'I cannot turn the country upside down in one day'

Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi says Iraq is ready to retake the city of Mosul from "Islamic State" militants. He wants to fight terrorism, corruption and the Sunni-Shiite rift. But can he deliver on this promise? (17.02.2016)  

In Brussels, Mike Pompeo gives EU a Twitter lecture on Iran

The US secretary of state is pressing the European Union to economically isolate Iran. Mike Pompeo alleges that the country uses funds to foment instability in the Middle East — and beyond. (12.07.2018)  

The plight of the Yazidi minority in Iraq

For centuries, the Yazidi community has been targeted by its neighbors for its religious beliefs. In 2014, it faced its most tragic experience in what the UN has described as a genocide committed by the "Islamic State." (17.08.2018)  

WWW links

DW newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Mosul: Deadly legacy of the 'Islamic State'  

Related content

Irak, Bagdad: Radikale Shiiten ehren Majid Kassim

Who is Muqtada al-Sadr, Iraq's influential Shiite cleric? 14.05.2018

He has been called an anti-American militant, a cross-sectarian reformer and a new hope for Iraq. From waging war against US troops to winning big at elections, DW explores the evolution of Muqtada al-Sadr.

Irak Parlamentswahlen Plakat von Muqtada al-Sadr bei Feier auf dem Tahrir-Platz

Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi trails in preliminary election results 14.05.2018

Early counts show Muqtada al-Sadr has become the unexpected frontrunner. The cleric led the insurgency against US troops after 2003 and later became a strong critic of corruption in Iraq's political system.

Proteste gegen Arbeitslosigkeit und schlechte Lebensbedingungen im Irak

Protests spread from oil-rich Basra across southern Iraq 15.07.2018

Curfews have been imposed, troops put on the streets and the internet reportedly shut down. Burgeoning protests in Iraq against corruption and poor services represent a major challenge and risk boiling over.

Advertisement

News bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 

World

The 77 Percent: Join the debate

EU watchdog slams Juncker cronyism

Neo-Nazi background hounds Sweden Democrats

French navy 'ready to intervene' in scallop feud with Britain

American investor Warren Buffett sets his eyes on India's fintech market