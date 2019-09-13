 Iran suspended from world judo federation after athlete threw match | News | DW | 18.09.2019

News

Iran suspended from world judo federation after athlete threw match

Iran has been suspended from the International Judo Federation for ordering an athlete to deliberately lose. Saeid Mollaei said he was told to throw his semi-final rather than risk facing an Israeli in the final.

Iran's Saeid MOLLAEI (white) and Belgium's Matthias CASSE compete during Men's -81 kg Semifinal in World Championships (picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images/Y. Shimbun)

Mollaei, in white, lost the fight to Belgium's Casse who would go on to lose to an Israeli opponent

The International Judo Federation (IJF) on Wednesday said it had suspended Iran from international competition after serious allegations were raised.

The IJF said it had "strong reason to believe that the Iran Judo Federation will continue or repeatedly engage in misconduct."

Read more: Iranian judoka Saeid Mollaei: 'I will probably never return to Iran'

Saeid Mollaei, who entered last month's world championships in Tokyo, said he was ordered to throw his semi-final rather than risk facing an Israeli in the final. He said he has been ordered to withdraw from the competition at an even earlier stage to avoid suspicion that the bout had been thrown for competitive reasons.

The 27-year-old Mollaei — who had gone into the event as reigning champion for his weight category — lost to Belgian Matthias Casse, who in turn lost to Sagi Muki of Israel in the final.

Mollaei has been in hiding since he left the Iranian judo team last month (picture alliance/AP Photo/M. Probst)

Mollaei has been in hiding since he left the Iranian judo team last month

After he finished fifth in Tokyo, Mollaei fled to Berlin. 

"I certainly can’t go back to Iran after all of the lies about me that were spread by the Iranian media and functionaries," Mollaei said in an interview with DW last week. "This is why I came to Germany after the World Championships, to recover and to gain perspective on what has happened."

A filmmaker close to Mollaei's family said that they had been threatened.

"If an athlete fails to comply with these orders, he and his family are 100% sure to get into trouble. Even now, I don’t know what my family's situation is."

Watch video 01:45

Embattled judoka Mollaei: 'I cannot return to Iran'

Mollaei told DW he had been given assurances by the IJF that he would be able to compete at the next Olympic Games, either under the International Olympic Committee flag or that of another country. 

The alleged throwing of games stems from Iran's unwillingness to have its athletes compete with Israeli rivals. Since Iran's Islamic 1979 revolution, the two nations have been bitter arch-rivals and Tehran does not recognize Israel as a country.

There have been examples of Iranian athletes being told to lose so as to avoid pairings with Israeli opponents in other sports. Most notable was wrestler Alireza Karimi, who was suspended for six months.

rc/msh (AP, Reuters)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

Celebrating Sabbath with Iran's Jewish minority

Iran is home to the largest Jewish community in the Muslim world. Jan Schneider visited the Musazadeh family in Tehran to share in their Sabbath celebrations. (13.07.2019)  

Iran drop duo for playing club match against Israeli side

Midfielders Haji Safi and Masoud Shojaei have been axed from the Iranian national team after playing for their Greek club side against Israel's Maccabi Tel Aviv. An Iranian official said the pair "crossed the line." (10.08.2017)  

Hezbollah chief threatens Israel with retaliation

Israel has deployed extra forces to its northern command amid rising tensions with neighboring Lebanon. Hezbollah's chief told Israel that his militant group has enough precision-guided missiles for any confrontation. (31.08.2019)  

Iranian judoka Saeid Mollaei: 'I will probably never return to Iran'

Saeid Mollaei has said he threw a World Championship semifinal fight because Iranian authorities ordered him to avoid a possible gold-medal bout against an Israeli opponent. He spoke to DW about his predicament. (13.09.2019)  

Embattled judoka Mollaei: 'I cannot return to Iran'  

Judo WM 2019 | Saeid Mollaei aus Iran gegen Matthias Casse aus Belgien

Iranian judoka Saeid Mollaei: 'I will probably never return to Iran' 13.09.2019

Saeid Mollaei has said he threw a World Championship semifinal fight because Iranian authorities ordered him to avoid a possible gold-medal bout against an Israeli opponent. He spoke to DW about his predicament.

Saeid Mollaei

Embattled judoka Mollaei: 'I cannot return to Iran' 12.09.2019

In an exclusive interview with DW, Iranian judoka Saeid Mollaei says he fears for his safety after ignoring orders to pull out of the world championships to avoid facing an Israeli opponent in the final. He is now considering seeking asylum in Germany.

The tragic story of Saeid Mollaei 12.09.2019

Iranian judoka Saeid Mollaei is a world champion. But now he faces a different kind of fight - for his future, his family and to compete at the next Olympics.

