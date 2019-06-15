Iran 'shoots down US drone over its territory'

Iran's Revolutionary Guards have shot down a US drone, the elite force's news website claimed Thursday. However, the US military denied flying over Iranian airspace.
Iran's Revolutionary Guards claimed Thursday they shot down a US drone in the southern province of Hormozgan.
State news agency IRNA quoted the Guard's news website, Sepah News, as saying that the Islamic country's military force targeted the "RQ-4 Global Hawk" when it entered Iran's airspace "near the Kouhmobarak district in the south."
However, Navy Captain Bill Urban, a spokesman for the US military's Central Command, said that "no US aircraft were operating in Iranian airspace."
More to follow…
