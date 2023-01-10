Iran sentences Belgian to 40 years, lashes over 'espionage'
34 minutes ago
The Belgian Foreign Ministry said it would summon the Iranian ambassador in protest. Iran also issued its 18th death sentence related to the ongoing protests.
https://p.dw.com/p/4LyvW
Advertisement
Iran said on Tuesday that a Belgian citizen was sentenced to 40 years in prison and 74 lashes over charges of "espionage," coordinating with the US government, money laundering, and currency smuggling.
Belgian aid worker Olivier Vandecasteele was also fined $1 million (€931,030), the Iranian judiciary website said on Tuesday.
Brussels lambasted the sentence, vowing to summon the Iranian ambassador on Tuesday in protest.
Though Belgium was aware of Vandecasteele's sentence since December, it reported a shorter prison sentence of 28 years.
Tuesday's latest death sentence was against Javad Rouhi, a man described by the judiciary website as a "leader of rioters," which is how Iran describes its protesters. He was faced with a long list of charges, including "corruption on earth."