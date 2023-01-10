  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Brazil
War in Ukraine
COVID-19
Olivier Vandecasteele is a Belgian humanitarian worker who has worked for more than six years in Iran for international NGOs.
The Belgian aid worker was slammed a 40-year prison sentence and 74 lashes over 'espionage' and other chargesImage: Handout Familie Vandecasteele/BELGA/AFP/Getty Images
PoliticsIran

Iran sentences Belgian to 40 years, lashes over 'espionage'

34 minutes ago

The Belgian Foreign Ministry said it would summon the Iranian ambassador in protest. Iran also issued its 18th death sentence related to the ongoing protests.

https://p.dw.com/p/4LyvW

Iran said on Tuesday that a Belgian citizen was sentenced to 40 years in prison and 74 lashes over charges of "espionage," coordinating with the US government, money laundering, and currency smuggling.

Belgian aid worker Olivier Vandecasteele was also fined $1 million (€931,030), the Iranian judiciary website said on Tuesday.

Brussels lambasted the sentence, vowing to summon the Iranian ambassador on Tuesday in protest.

Nathalie Vandecasteele speaks to journalists during a press conference on December 9, 2022 in Brussels, on her brother, aid worker Olivier Vandecasteele.
Brussels was aware of Vandecasteele's sentence, but thought it was 12 years shorterImage: Nicolas Maeterlinck/BELGA/AFP

Though Belgium was aware of Vandecasteele's sentence since December, it reported a shorter prison sentence of 28 years.

The justice minister had said then that the sentence was in retribution for a 20-year jail term an Iranian diplomat was served by Belgian courts in 2021 for plotting to attack an Iranian opposition group near Paris in 2018.

How has Belgium reacted?

Belgian Foreign Minister Hadja Lahbib said in a statement posted on Twitter on Tuesday that Iran never communicated any official information regarding Vandecasteele's charges or trial.

"Belgium continues to condemn this arbitrary detention and is doing everything possible to put an end to it and to improve the conditions of his detention," she said.

Iran said the verdicts can be appealed in court within 20 days. As per Iranian laws, Vandecasteele would be eligible for release after 12.5 years, The Associated Press news agency said.

More harsh sentences

Separately on Tuesday, the Islamic Republic issued another protest-related death sentence, bringing to 18 the number of those sentenced to death since nationwide protests started some four months ago. This includes four executions.

Tuesday's latest death sentence was against Javad Rouhi, a man described by the judiciary website as a "leader of rioters," which is how Iran describes its protesters. He was faced with a long list of charges, including "corruption on earth."

Protests broke out in September last year, after the death of 22-year-old Jina Mahsa Amini while in police custody.

On Tuesday, the UN Human Rights Spokesperson Ravina Shamdasani accused the Iranian regime of "weaponizing" the death sentence and other criminal proceedings.

She condemned the execution of four individuals, saying their trials were "tantamount to arbitrary deprivation of life" as they failed to meet the minimum guarantees of fair trial and due process.

The UN also opposes the death penalty on principle in any circumstances, though only a little more than half of its members have abolished capital punishment completely. 

More death sentences in Iran

rmt/msh (AFP, AP, Reuters)

Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock visits Kharkiv with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and the regional governor Oleh Synyehubov

Ukraine: Germany's foreign minister visits embattled Kharkiv

Conflicts4 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A military convoy of South Africa National Defence Forces (SANDF) rides along a dirt road in the Maringanha district in Pemba

Probe into Southern African soldiers burning bodies

Probe into Southern African soldiers burning bodies

Crime57 minutes ago
More from Africa

Asia

A photo by the North Korean government shows Kim Jong Un, center, and his daughter, right, waving to the soldiers who were involved in what it called the test-launch of its Hwasong-17 ICBM, at an unidentified location in North Korea

What do we know about Kim Jong Un's daughter?

What do we know about Kim Jong Un's daughter?

Politics8 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Christian Lindner

Is it corruption? German finance minister under scrutiny

Is it corruption? German finance minister under scrutiny

Politics6 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Frans Timmermans

European Commission vice president: Ukraine deserves support

European Commission vice president: Ukraine deserves support

Politics23 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

A demonstrator holds a placard representing Turkey's president devouring the Syrian opposition flag, during a rally against a potential rapprochement between Ankara and the Syrian regime, on December 30, 2022,

Welcome back, Bashar Assad: Has the Syrian dictator won?

Welcome back, Bashar Assad: Has the Syrian dictator won?

Politics3 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

Shop Now Pay Later | affirm App Symbolbild

Calls grow to curb finance industry's 'buy now, pay later'

Calls grow to curb finance industry's 'buy now, pay later'

Business8 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

Supporters of Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro are pictured through a broken glass

Brazil: Fakes about the storming of the government district

Brazil: Fakes about the storming of the government district

Politics6 hours ago
More from Latin America
Go to homepage