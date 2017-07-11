 Iran says it has enriched uranium with 60% purity | News | DW | 16.04.2021

Iran says it has enriched uranium with 60% purity

The Islamic Republic made the "proud" announcement via Twitter.

Mohmmad Baqer Ghalibaf

Mohammad Baqer Ghalibaf said he was "proud" of Iran's nuclear enrichment

Iran said Friday it had successfully enriched its uranium by 60%.

Tehran's Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Ghalibaf tweeted:"I am proud to announce that at 00:40 last night, and on the night of the pilgrimage of Sayyid al-Shuhada, young and pious Iranian scientists were able to obtain a product of 60% enriched uranium."

"Congratulations to the brave people of Islamic Iran on this success."

jsi/rt (AP, Reuters)

