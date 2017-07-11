Iran says it has enriched uranium with 60% purity

Iran said Friday it had successfully enriched its uranium by 60%.

Tehran's Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Ghalibaf tweeted:"I am proud to announce that at 00:40 last night, and on the night of the pilgrimage of Sayyid al-Shuhada, young and pious Iranian scientists were able to obtain a product of 60% enriched uranium."

"Congratulations to the brave people of Islamic Iran on this success."

jsi/rt (AP, Reuters)

This is a breaking news story. More to follow...