Iran resumes enrichment at Fordo, again breaking nuclear pact

Iran restarted enriching uranium at its Fordo underground mountain nuclear plant on Thursday, marking an important step away from an international 2015 nuclear pact.

The process began at midnight on Wednesday in the facility when uranium gas was injected into the plant's centrifuges— spinning cylinders used to separate atomic elements.

"After all successful preparations ... injection of uranium gas to centrifuges started on Thursday at Fordo ... all the process has been supervised by the inspectors of the UN nuclear watchdog," said Iran's Atomic Energy Organization (AEOI), Iranian media outlets reported.

Under the 2015 pact, named the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), all 1,044 centrifuges were to be used for "purposes other than enrichment"— for example civil use.

But now 696 centrifuges will be used for enrichment, according to AEOI's spokesman Behrouz Kamalvandim, breaking the terms of the 2015 pact.

Iran plans on increasing its uranium enrichment in a bid to lift sanctions imposed on it by the US in 2018

What happens next?

"The process will take a few hours to stabilize and by Saturday, when International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inspectors will again visit the site, a uranium enrichment level of 4.5% will have been achieved," Kamalvandi told Iran state TV.

The more enriched uranium the nation possesses, the closer it becomes to reaching amounts that could form the core of a nuclear bomb. The initial 2015 pact was aimed at slowing down this process. Iran has repeatedly denied intending to produce a nuclear weapon.

The IAEA were also informed of the shipment of the nuclear cargo to the Fordo site on Wednesday, according to Iran's Tasnim News Agency. The facility lies beneath the mountains just north of the holy city of Qom.

Why has Iran re-started its enrichment program?

Iran restarted its nuclear enrichment program, hoping to pressure the US into lifting its "maximum pressure" sanctions that it re-imposed on the country in 2018. US president Donald Trump had complained the nuclear deal was mostly favorable to Iran.

By re-imposing sanctions the US broke with its side of the JCPOA which was agreed between Iran and world powers known as the P5+1 — the US, UK, France, China, Russia and Germany.

In return Iran has taken a step-by-step withdrawal from the JCPOA, gradually increasing its uranium enrichment capabilities.

The Iranian move will further complicate the chances of saving the accord that European powers have urged Iran to respect, despite the US sanctions.

Iran nuclear deal — treaty under threat The deal breaker President Donald Trump announced on May 8, 2018 that he was pulling the United States out of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, arguing that the international accord was not in America's "national interest." The decision threw a cloud of uncertainty over the future of the nuclear accord and raised tensions with US allies in Europe.

Iran nuclear deal — treaty under threat Slap in the face Britain, France and Germany lobbied the Trump administration and Congress to remain in the nuclear accord, arguing that the deal was working and a US violation without a follow up plan would be destabilizing. In European capitals, the Trump administration's withdrawal was viewed as a slap in the face of allies.

Iran nuclear deal — treaty under threat Iran scrap 'voluntary commitments' A year to the day after Trump's announcement, Iran informed the other signatories of the accord that they would no longer adhere to certain "voluntary commitments." Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said the signatory nations had 60 days to implement promises to protect Iran's oil and banking sectors or Iran would resume the enrichment of uranium.

Iran nuclear deal — treaty under threat Response to US pressure The decision came after the United States deployed an aircraft, the USS Lincoln, along with a bomber task force to the Middle East. Washington said the deployment was intended as a "clear unmistakable message." Iran said it took action because the European Union and others "did not have the power to resist US pressure."

Iran nuclear deal — treaty under threat A triumph of diplomacy The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), better known as the Iran nuclear deal, was signed in 2015 by United States, China, Russia, France, Germany and Britain (P5+1) and Iran following years of negotiations. Under the international agreement, Iran agreed to dismantle its nuclear program and be subject to monitoring in exchange for the lifting of international nuclear related sanctions.

Iran nuclear deal — treaty under threat Compliance and verification The JCPOA includes a robust monitoring, verification and inspection regime carried out by International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). The UN watch dog has verified Iran's compliance with the deal in 12 quarterly reports. The JCPOA allows Iran to pursue a peaceful nuclear program for commercial, medical and industrial purposes in line with international non-proliferation standards.

Iran nuclear deal — treaty under threat Obama's achievement The Iran nuclear deal was President Barack Obama's signature foreign policy achievement. Seeking to undo nearly every Obama administration legacy, Trump came into office calling it the "worst deal ever." The Trump administration argues the nuclear deal doesn't address other unrelated issues such as Iran's ballistic missiles, regional influence, support for "terrorist" groups and human rights.

Iran nuclear deal — treaty under threat Iranians approved The nuclear deal and lifting of punishing nuclear related international sanctions created optimism in Iran after years of economic isolation. However, even before Trump pulled the US out of the deal, Tehran blamed the US for holding back international investment and not fulfilling its end of the bargain due to the uncertainty created by Trump's threats.

Iran nuclear deal — treaty under threat The opponents After eight years with Barack Obama, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu found the US president he wanted in Donald Trump. The Israeli leader repeatedly slammed the deal despite his own military and intelligence chiefs' assessment the that JCPOA, while not perfect, was working and should be maintained. Saudi Arabia and the UAE are the other main opponents of the nuclear deal.

Iran nuclear deal — treaty under threat Who's left? The EU-3 (Britain, France, Germany) have scrambled to ensure that Iran receives the economic benefits it was promised in order to avoid Tehran pulling out of the deal. As EU businesses face retaliation from the US for doing business with Iran, many are opting to avoid Iran. This would likely be a present to Chinese and Russian businesses.





