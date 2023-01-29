  1. Skip to content
Holocaust Remembrance Day
War in Ukraine
Artificial intelligence
Two Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) armed military personnel pose for a photograph in front of an Iran flag
Iran's Defense Ministry said the attack only caused minor damage to the facility's roofImage: Morteza Nikoubazl/NurPhoto/picture alliance
ConflictsIran

Iran reports drone attack on military facility

1 hour ago

Iranian authorities have reported a series of attacks on the nation's defense facilities over the last few years.

https://p.dw.com/p/4MppQ

Iranian authorities said that one of the nation's defense facilities in the central city of Isfahan was attacked by drones on Saturday.

A Defense Ministry statement carried by the state-run IRNA news agency reported that the "unsuccessful” attack caused only minor damage to the facility's rooftop.

The ministry said one of the drones was destroyed by the site's anti-aircraft defense system, while the other two exploded.

What the Defense Ministry said

"One of (the drones) was hit by the ... air defense and the other two were caught in defense traps and blew up. Fortunately, this unsuccessful attack did not cause any loss of life and caused minor damage to the workshop's roof," the ministry said.

The incident comes amid heightening tensions between Iran and the international community over Tehran's nuclear program. 

Negotiations to revive the 2015 nuclear deal, known as JCPOA, between Iran, the European Union and six major powers, stalled after the United States withdrew from the agreement in 2018.

The pact was aimed at preventing Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons. Iran has always insisted its nuclear program is for purely peaceful purposes. 

"(The attack) has not affected our installations and mission...and such blind measures will not have an impact on the continuation of the country's progress," the Defence Ministry statement said. 

The Long War - Israel-Iran-USA, Part 2

A history of incidents

Iran has reported a series of attacks on its facilities over the last few years. Last July, authorities said they had arrested a team of Kurdish militants working for Israel, who allegedly planned on blowing up a "sensitive" defense facility in Isfahan.

On a different occasion, Iran said an engineer was killed and another employee was wounded in an unexplained incident at the Parchin military and weapons development base east of Tehran — a facility suspected of conducting explosive trigger tests used in nuclear weapons, according to the International Atomic Energy Agency.

In 2021, Iranian authorities said they tackled a "sabotage attack” on a civilian nuclear facility in Tehran, without providing further details.

mk/sri (AP, Reuters)

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid

German Chancellor Scholz and Israeli Prime Minister Lapid have held talks on topics including the nuclear deal with Iran. Lapid stressed the danger that would be posed by a nuclear-armed Iran.
PoliticsSeptember 12, 2022
A Russian T-72 tank firing the vehicle's main cannon in Ukraine

Ukraine updates: Kyiv warns of Russian anniversary offensive

Conflicts12 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Africa

Stock image of a female basketball player holding a basketball in front of her face

SportsJanuary 26, 2023
More from Africa

Asia

Afghan women carry children in the streets of Kabul

Human Rights21 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Bundestag President Bärbel Bas (l) and Franziska Giffey, Governing Mayor of Berlin, lay wreaths at the memorial for homosexuals persecuted under National Socialism in Tiergarten

LGBTQ People: Germany's long-forgotten victims of the Nazis

HistoryJanuary 27, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

A crowd of people stand in front of a large screen showing Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024

SportsJanuary 26, 2023
More from Europe

Middle East

Arrival of Hungarian Jews in Auschwitz-Birkenau.

Politics14 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

An aerial view of Apple Park, the extravagant, multibillion-dollar new campus headquarters of iPhone maker Apple

Could tech layoffs spread to rest of US economy?

Business20 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

A street scene in which police in riot gear (seen from behind) face an angry, flag-waving mob of Peruvian protesters

Chaos, violence and death: Peru's perilous state

ConflictsJanuary 27, 2023
More from Latin America
